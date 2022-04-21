Unique Logistics Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTC Markets: UNQL) ("UNQL" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing global logistics and freight forwarding company, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead their comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with UNQL's management to build upon their investor relations and shareholder communication program designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community.

Brian Prenoveau, CFA, Managing Director at MZ North America, will assist UNQL in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial media outlets. MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors.

Sunandan Ray, CEO, Unique Logistics International, Inc. said, "We are confident about the positive direction of the company and the progress we are making as a logistics service provider. We believe that having MZ as a partner to broaden our message to the investment community will be integral to achieving a fair valuation. We look forward to working with Brian and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the multiple avenues to drive growth and building long-term value for our shareholders."

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one‐stop‐shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG iQ & Advisory – reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ & IPO Advisory – providing critical and timely guidance through business combinations and IPOs; 4) Financial & Social Media – lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence – real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions – webhosting, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo.

ABOUT UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTC Markets: UNQL) through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, is a global logistics and freight forwarding company providing a range of international logistics services that enable its customers to outsource to the Company sections of their supply chain process. The services provided are seamlessly managed by its network of trained employees and integrated information systems. We enable our customers to share data regarding their international vendors and purchase orders with us, execute the flow of goods and information under their operating instructions, provide visibility to the flow of goods from factory to distribution center or store and when required, update their inventory records.

