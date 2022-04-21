Wallaby Acquires German Neurovascular Leader Phenox to Accelerate Global Expansion

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. and SHANGHAI and BOCHUM, Germany, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallaby Medical ("Wallaby" or the "Company"), a global innovative medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing neurovascular interventional products for treating stroke, today announced that it has acquired phenox GmbH, including phenox's femtos GmbH ("femtos"), (together "phenox"), a German-based global innovation and technology leader in the neurovascular space, for a total consideration of approximately EUR 500 million including milestone payments. The acquisition is one of the largest cross-border transactions in the medical device industry globally in recent years and is driven by strong growth opportunities in both product portfolio and geographic coverage. It will enable the combined company to become a global leader in providing a wide range of neurovascular technologies and solutions to its customers and patients around the world, including in the U.S., China, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The transaction has received all necessary regulatory approvals and has been completed. Michael Alper, CEO of Wallaby, will become CEO of the combined organization. Prof. Dr.-Ing. Hermann Monstadt, Founder of phenox, will assume the role of Managing Director of phenox. All current phenox product brands will be retained.

Wallaby, with its main offices in Laguna Hills, California and Shanghai, China achieves a significant portion of sales of its world-class and premier-quality products in the U.S. and other major developed markets. phenox, headquartered in Bochum, Germany, provides a broad portfolio of neurovascular devices to treat ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes that are sold in over 45 countries worldwide. The two companies have been strategic partners since 2019. phenox has been the exclusive distributor for Wallaby's Avenir® Coil System in the U.S. and European markets as well as for Wallaby's Esperance™ Aspiration Catheters in the U.S. market.

As part of the transaction, Wallaby also acquired femtos, which develops and manufactures next generation neurovascular devices for treating stroke, with special expertise in femto-second laser technology for the manufacturing of stents and other implantable devices. femtos serves as an incubator for next generation medical technologies and has already developed two CE approved products.

"The acquisition is a natural next step in the relationship of both companies and a transformational step in achieving our vision of saving the most lives affected by stroke", said Michael Alper. "The Wallaby-phenox combination will have deep roots in Europe and China, with a strong presence in the U.S., and a recent entrance into the Japan market. By combining the highly complementary product pipelines of the two companies, we will be able to offer a full spectrum of world-class interventional neurovascular products and solutions. The broadened product portfolio, enhanced R&D capability and expanded geographic coverage will provide Wallaby-phenox with an unparalleled competitive edge as we strive to become a global leader in the neurovascular market."

"I am very pleased to be joining Wallaby," said Hermann Monstadt. "Over the last 17 years we have built a company that is committed to delivering optimal solutions for our customers and patients. Through our past collaboration with Wallaby, I have come to deeply respect this organization and recognize our joint commitment to quality and innovation. This transaction will enable phenox's technology to be further developed with Wallaby's strong resources while also allowing phenox's products to reach new markets, and creating significant opportunities for the combined company."

Wallaby funded the acquisition of phenox from the proceeds of its Series D financing round supported by leading healthcare investors.

About Wallaby Medical

Wallaby Medical is a global innovative medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing neurovascular interventional products for treating stroke. Wallaby 's product portfolio includes the Avenir® Coil System, a technically differentiated neuro embolic coil system for treating intracranial aneurysms and other neurovascular abnormalities, the Esperance™ Aspiration Catheter, cleared in the U.S. and China for ischemic stroke treatment procedures, and the Esperance™ Distal Access Catheter, which was approved for delivery assistance in China. In addition, Wallaby has a full range of neurovascular products under development. Wallaby 's products are currently marketed in over 30 countries and regions. For more information, visit www.wallabymedical.com.

About phenox

Since its foundation in 2005, phenox has developed into a global innovation leader in neurovascular devices for the interventional treatment of strokes. The company has a broad product portfolio covering both ischemic and haemorrhagic stroke as well as Access & Support. The key product lines of phenox include the p64/p48 range of flow diverters for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms and the pRESET range of stent retrievers for the mechanical thrombectomy of ischemic strokes. Additionally, phenox has proprietary coating technologies for the enhancement of its permanent and short-term implants. The products of phenox are marketed in over 45 countries worldwide based on internationally leading clinical data. phenox has subsidiaries in Italy, the UK, Ireland and the U.S. For further information please visit https://phenox.net/international/

