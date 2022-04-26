AXES MAKES SEVERAL STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS

LAS VEGAS , April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXES.ai ("AXES" or the "Company") is pleased to announce several key appointments to its management team.

Rosalinda Van Rooyen has been promoted from Chief Operating Officer of AXESnetwork to Chief Product Officer of AXES.ai and will oversee all creation, design, build and rollout of fintech, media, apps and AXES products as a whole. Rosalinda has been with AXES for three years and has made an incredible contribution in all aspects of the success and acceleration of AXES on a global scale.

Ian Brown has been appointed as Chief Information Officer of AXES and will be responsible for leading all research, development, product and technology. Ian's fintech, B.I and technology design expertise is enviable. He was instrumental as the CTO of AXES Apps and is now at the helm of designing the future of AXES.ai which incorporates AXESnetwork and AXES APPS.

Danielle Parsons has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of AXESnetwork and will be responsible for all commercialization, installation, and customer service. Danielle has had an extensive and successful career in both start-ups and large organizations with a focus in gaming. Her experience with Adobe, Aristocrat, GAN and Joingo (acquired by Sightline) will enhance AXES capability to scale and accelerate.

Jacob Verret has been appointed Chief Information Security Officer. Jacob's expertise in fintech corporate security ranges from LightSpeed to Deloitte where he led teams to ensure information security was priority number one. His latest challenge at WorkJam made him a perfect fit for this strategic role to ensure AXES continues to lead in this critical corporate priority.

"The core strategic advantage of AXES is its people," stated Earle G. Hall, President & CEO of AXES.ai. "We are a people company first, that thrives on ingenuity second and makes great products third. These appointments will accelerate our mission to make our Industry safer and more fun. I feel blessed that such amazingly competent people choose AXES and our quest to improve our Industry."

AXES.ai, is a world-class Fintech, present in more than 40 countries, dedicated to the eradication of money laundering, addictive gambling and illicit activities. AXES empowers governments, casinos and route/street with real-time blockchain-based IoT data collection, artificial intelligence, and cashless solutions. AXES Fintech integrates the entire cashless digital workflow from open to closed loop, cashier, kiosks and the flagship all-inclusive Butler player APP. AXES Media boasts a highly engaged interactive media experience to broadcast publicity, ads, information and clickable content and is fully integrated with the AXES Cashless Experience. By providing quantitative real-time, actionable intelligence, fully integrated cashless applications and endless APPS, AXES is the future of casino information management TODAY.

