Batteries Plus Powers Up Local Schools Through Nationwide Contest

HARTLAND, Wis., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After what have been some of the toughest years on record for local schools, Batteries Plus , the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, announced today a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Duracell/PROCELL to reward three deserving schools a year's worth of free batteries. The nationwide contest, which officially launches on April 27, will give away one grand prize and two runners up prizes aimed at powering up the most deserving schools across the country.

In an effort to recognize local schools who have gone above and beyond during these challenging times, have overcome obstacles brought on by the pandemic or made a significant difference in the lives of students and their community, Batteries Plus is asking people all across the country to nominate their deserving school by completing and submitting using this form. Nominations will be accepted through May 4, with the three winners being chosen and announced between May 19 – 25.

"At Batteries Plus, we are extremely grateful for all that our local schools do each and every day to develop our children into leaders of tomorrow. It is our pleasure to be able to give back to some of the most deserving educational institutions across the country," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "We are thankful for the partnership with Duracell which has allowed us to celebrate and reward these three schools while powering up next year's school year."

The winning schools will be awarded PROCELL Constant and PROCELL Intense batteries – the world's first dual brand portfolio of device specific batteries from PROCELL. This portfolio is geared toward applications most often used in schools across the country. Once the winners are chosen, a local Batteries Plus store and its commercial sales representative will work closely with the schools to identify the most beneficial mix of these two products as part of the prize.

With over 800 store locations in operation and development nationwide, Batteries Plus franchise owners are passionate about providing essential products and services for their local communities. Batteries Plus has also carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including cell phone repair and key fob replacement – capitalizing on both its knowledge and service offerings. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus supplies fundamental products that power people's lives – boats, golf carts, motorcycles, mobility scooters, thermometers, etc. To learn more about Batteries Plus visit www.batteriesplus.com.

