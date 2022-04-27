Messer Highlights a Sustainable Solution for Powder Metal Sintering at PowderMet 2022

Gas and technology innovator to showcase a delubing solution that increases production, reduces energy costs and emissions

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer will feature a new solution that can improve productivity, energy efficiency and environmental impact in powder metal sintering at PowderMet 2022. This technology can increase furnace throughput while reducing energy consumption and emissions.

Messer sintering solutions help the powder metal industry consistently produce parts that meet customer specifications while lowering carbon footprint, reducing energy costs and increasing production rate. (PRNewswire)

The solution can reduce a producer's carbon footprint by removing nearly all lubricants and 99 percent of Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions. It can decrease energy and atmosphere costs by up to 20 percent and may increase throughput by 20 to 40 percent.

Messer's experienced team can help powder metal producers meet their customers' specifications plus production and sustainability goals. Click here to learn more about Messer's powder metal sintering solutions featured at Booth #108 at PowderMet 2022, June 12-15 in Portland, Oregon.

About Messer Americas

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world, and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers over 120 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronic gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas is part of the Messer SE & Co. KGaA, representing a USD ~3.8 billion enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com.

