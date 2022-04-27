Pica8 is Participating in Networking Field Day #28 on May 6, 2022 in Santa Clara, California

Pica8 Will Demonstrate the Pica8 Enterprise Automation Software Suite

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pica8, a leader in enterprise networking software, today announced it will be presenting in Networking Field Day #28, part of the Tech Field Day conference series hosted by Gestalt IT Media LLC. The series is intended to bring together vendors and independent bloggers, freelance writers, speakers and influencers in the online communities to participate in an active demonstration forum for technology products important in the open marketplace today.

This event marks the second time Pica8 will be participating in Networking Field Day, following on a successful event at the previous seminar in January.

"We are pleased to again host Pica8 at Networking Field Day," said Tom Hollingsworth, Event Lead, Gestalt IT. "We had an effective introduction to the company previously and are now ready for an in-depth look at the product solution with our distinguished panel of technical delegates."

Pica8 technical professionals will be present to demonstrate the Pica8 Enterprise Automation Software Suite. When installed on any common white box networking hardware, the Pica8 solution is an effective answer to the question of how to maximize administration power in your network. Switch deployment, management and orchestration is accomplished through a simple graphical user interface that is easily automated. Common networking tasks that can sometimes take hours or days are now a single button push that can be scheduled at your convenience.

"Pica8 is now featuring Zero Trust Automation to help our customers securely support more users and devices in hybrid and campus network environments," said Mani Subramanian, Senior Technical Marketing Engineer for Pica8. "Automation will be a non-negotiable tool in today's ever expanding network environments, saving valuable administration time."

In addition, Pica8's easy single-term licensing can be the answer to simplifying your network cost structure with all-inclusive security, virtualization, automation and analytics features. Pica8 provides a flat fee product with a buy once / run anywhere model.

"Our single license and product model makes it easy to manage, automate and secure your network use cases," said Lance Gallardo, Senior Sales Engineer for Pica8. "It is the same Pica8 software, with a single, simple license, for enterprise campus, data center, branch office, IoT networks and more."

"Productivity begins at the edge," said Neal Trieber, Senior Sales Engineer for Pica8. "Virtualization automation with EVPN-VXLAN from the core all the way to the edge with the same, single license makes it easy to deploy and manage."

Watch Pica8's live presentation on Friday, May 6, at 2:00 pm Pacific Time here:

https://techfieldday.com/appearance/pica8-presents-at-networking-field-day-28/

About Pica8

Pica8 is the industry's open networking software alternative to Cisco, Juniper and Arista for the enterprise. Pica8's AmpConÔ Network Controller for centralized management and automation and PicOSÒ Software Switches for networking and security have successfully replaced Cisco DNA Center and Catalyst Switches and competing Juniper and Arista solutions for campus, data center and distributed site networks within Fortune 500 enterprises. Pica8 software is deployed at over 1,000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit www.pica8.com

Media Contact

Kelly LeBlanc, Chief Marketing Officer, Pica8

kelly.leblanc@pica8.com

