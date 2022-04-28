Minded Launches #ALittleHelpFromMyMeds To Fight Stigma Around Mental Health Medication

To encourage people to seek treatment, online psychiatry platform Minded is calling on the 1 in 4 adults¹ who take mental health medication to share how it's changed their life. Minded will make a donation for every story shared.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are experiencing mental health conditions at unprecedented rates, but over half don't seek treatment. Stigma is often the culprit— especially when it comes to medication. Minded, a leading online psychiatry platform, is launching a year-round initiative to combat the stigma and ensure people get the help they need. Starting today, the company is challenging people to share how their lives have improved with "#ALittleHelpFromMyMeds." The social media movement encourages individuals to post content that proudly showcases their mental health medication and champions its benefits.

Minded (PRNewswire)

According to a survey of 2,000 US adults conducted by Censuswide for Minded, more than 80% of people who take mental health medication say it's effective. Despite that, 66% said they delayed treatment due to stigma, fear, or misinformation. This echoes previous research that found people wait an average of 11 years to get help². Other key findings from the Censuswide survey include:

1 in 5 admit to negatively judging someone for taking mental health medication

13% think taking medication is the easy way out

30% admit they would be wary of someone on medication watching their children

The statistics are even more striking for people of color, who were 3x more likely than white respondents to "strongly agree" that their culture is against mental health medication.

Minded is dedicated to leveling the playing field by providing affordable, judgment-free care. That's why for every story shared using #ALittleHelpFromMyMeds, Minded will donate $10* to Sad Girls Club, a nonprofit whose mission is to diminish stigma around mental health and specifically support young women of color.

"I'm a better founder, husband and father with #ALittleHelpFromMyMeds," said David Ronick, Minded co-founder and CEO. "Due to stigma, I waited years to seek treatment—and even longer to tell people about it. But sharing my story has convinced many people I know to get help, which is exactly why we're starting this initiative."

To learn more about Minded, visit alittlehelpfrommymeds.com.

About Minded :

Minded is an online psychiatry platform for people with conditions including anxiety, depression, insomnia and attention disorders. The monthly subscription service offers video appointments with compassionate, expert psychiatry providers, personalized treatment plans and prescription refills. A Minded membership is $65 per month without insurance (cancel anytime).

January 6 ). Pandemic fuels rise in mental health prescriptions. QuoteWizard. Retrieved April 27, 2022 , from VinZant, N. (2022,).. QuoteWizard. Retrieved, from https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/mental-health-prescriptions Health services research, 39(2), 393–415. Retrieved April 27, 2022 , from Wang, P. S., Berglund, P. A., Olfson, M., & Kessler, R. C. (2004). Delays in initial treatment contact after first onset of a mental disorder.(2), 393–415. Retrieved, from https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1475-6773.2004.00234.x

*Up to $10,000

