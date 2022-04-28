Pintec Filed 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: PT) ("Pintec" or the "Company"), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 28, 2022 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at ir.pintec.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hard copies of its annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, 9/F Heng An Building, No. 17 East 3rd Ring Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, People's Republic of China.

About Pintec

Pintec is a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China. By connecting business and financial partners on its open platform, Pintec enables them to provide financial services to end users efficiently and effectively. The Company offers its partners a full suite of customized solutions, ranging from digital retail lending, digital business lending, robotic process automation, to wealth management and insurance products. Leveraging its scalable and reliable technology infrastructure, Pintec serves a wide range of industry verticals covering online travel, e-commerce, telecommunications, online education, SaaS platforms, financial technology, internet search, and online classifieds and listings, as well as various types of financial partners including banks, brokers, insurance companies, investment funds and trusts, consumer finance companies and other similar institutions. For more information, please visit https://ir.pintec.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd.

E-mail: ir@pintec.com

Phone: +86 (10) 8564 3600

View original content:

SOURCE Pintec Technology Holdings Limited