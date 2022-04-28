Top High School Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management Students to Compete for $200K in Scholarships at the 2022 National ProStart Invitational in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 400 high school students from across the country will converge on the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on May 6-8 for the 2022 National ProStart Invitational (NPSI), where they will vie for top culinary and restaurant management honors, as well as almost $200,000 in scholarships to support their future aspirations in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

The three-day event will be held in-person for the first time since 2019. It will feature an opening ceremony, two days of powerful culinary and restaurant management competition and an awards dinner. In addition to a weekend of intense contests among the nation's top culinary students, NPSI will also announce the 2022 recipients of the ProStart Educator of Excellence Awards (EEA), which recognize exceptional ProStart educators in their classrooms.

What: The 2022 National ProStart Invitational



Who: Almost 400 high school students representing over 80 culinary arts and restaurant management teams from across the country. Competing teams have won their state-level ProStart competitions and gained the chance to participate in national event.



When: May 6-8, 2022



Where: The Washington Hilton

1919 Connecticut Ave.

Washington, D.C. 20009

Note: A media packet and press release will be issued following the event.

A program of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF), ProStart® is a two-year technical education program found at more than 1,750 high schools and career and technical educational centers nationwide, teaching culinary techniques and restaurant management skills that build a lifetime foundation and support future careers in the restaurant industry. With 145,000 students enrolled across all states, the District of Columbia and Guam, the program teaches students through a combination of classroom and industry instruction.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF): As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's (NRAEF) mission of service to the public is dedicated to enhancing the industry's training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready – partnering with community based organizations to provide "opportunity youth" with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

