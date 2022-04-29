Vincent Searcy Joins HarbourView Equity Partners as an Advisor

NEWARK, N.J., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was revealed today that music industry veteran Vincent Searcy has joined Sherrese Clarke Soares' global alternative asset management company HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView) as a strategic advisor.

Searcy will provide strategic advice and recommendations regarding acquisitions of or any other investment in music IP and related rights. Searcy's diligence and respected connections greatly contribute to HarbourView's industrialized and systematized sourcing effort.

"Searcy is a highly skilled and savvy executive whose achievements, reputation and track record speaks for itself," said Sherrese Clarke Soares. "Having known Searcy for quite some time, I've always been impressed with his eye for talent and how he navigates the complexities of the music industry, figuring out creative ways to enhance the business interests of the artists who work with him. We're very happy to welcome him to the HarbourView family."

Said Searcy, "I am incredibly grateful to be a part of the HarbourView team! I had the pleasure of meeting Sherrese when she first began working in the catalog acquisition and brokering space. She is a dedicated business leader and expert at what she does. I am honored to be included in all of the history that Harbourview is and will be making. It is important that I always put forth my best efforts to attract the best results. The best advice I have received is, "If you buy into the system, trust the process, be a great operator, you will win big!"

Vincent Searcy is a highly respected entertainment executive and entrepreneur with an intense passion for music and entertainment, and a natural gift for identifying talent. Based in Atlanta, Searcy founded and continues to run Crown World Entertainment (CWE), a full-service entertainment company specializing in music, TV & film, catalog acquisition, and publishing. Searcy's diligence and respected connections go a long way when generating opportunities for him, his team and its impressive roster of talent. From film and television, to music, publishing and more, Searcy's interests are as diverse as his artists' talents and abilities. Since its conception, Searcy has discovered and introduced to the masses music industry heavyweight songwriter / producer Rico Love, and R&B sensation Jacob Latimore (RCA Records), among others.

HarbourView Equity Partners is focused on investment opportunities in the media and entertainment space. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") is a strategic relationship and Apollo clients and funds serve as lead investors in HarbourView

HarbourView combines decades of industry experience and investing expertise, supported by the scale of a global platform like Apollo's, to present a fresh take on investment management, built on intellectual curiosity. Clarke Soares is a seasoned investor and tenured player in the entertainment and media industries, with 20+ years of relevant industry experience with stops at CIT, Morgan Stanley and Tempo Music.

Launched just seven months ago, the company strives to be the industry standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property, boasting a very talented team with investment and financial services expertise in and around esoteric asset classes, including in music, film, TV, and sports.

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView is a global investment firm focused on niche markets and esoteric investments opportunities that build enduring value and deliver superior returns. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

