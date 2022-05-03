JRT REALTY ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF MWBE UNITE, INC., PAY WU NAMED AS PRESIDENT

The First "One-Stop Shop" for Certified Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBEs) in the Commercial Real Estate Industry

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JRT Realty Group, the largest woman-owned commercial real estate firm in the country, is pleased to announce that seasoned corporate real estate executive Pay Wu will serve as President of the newly formed MWBE Unite, Inc. This standalone Commercial Real Estate (CRE) platform supplier will pave the way for 100 percent Minority and Women participation, offering services that include strategic program management, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) advisory, social impact construction, development and management and property technologies. Jodi Pulice, Founder & CEO at JRT, will serve as CEO.

MWBE Unite is a significant step forward in bridging CRE supplier and workforce diversity gaps and creating accessible opportunities within those spaces. This one-stop shop will bring together M/WBEs and talented CRE individuals with the ultimate goal of advancing inclusionary practices across all aspects of the built environment. Working with MWBE Unite will also present a unique opportunity for organizations to meet their diversity commitments while also taking advantage of high-level industry expertise. The latest in Jodi Pulice's lifelong work to create career-building pathways and generational growth, this new entity will extend these ideals and offer credentialed expertise across services that cover the greatest challenges currently faced by the real estate industry, particularly those that pertain to achieving ESG and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) goals.

"MWBE Unite's sole mission is to advance supplier and workforce diversity–a mission that is incredibly important to building for Next Gen diverse capabilities–and it fills me with great pride and confidence to have such an accomplished woman at the helm," Pulice said. "Pay Wu is incredibly qualified to lead this charge, and with JRT's support behind MWBE Unite, this new venture is poised to hit the ground running and bring the industry best-in-class service from qualified and diverse professionals."

Pay Wu, a proven leader in transformation at scale, most recently led Cushman & Wakefield's outsourcing corporate services business in the Americas East Region, spanning Consulting, Transactions Management, Project Development Services and Facilities Management. Prior to C&W, Wu was an SVP at TD Bank's North American Corporate Real Estate and VP, Head of Americas Region for American Express. Wu also comes from an extensive background in professional services consulting with Deloitte and Arthur Andersen.

"Diversity is a fact and inclusion is a choice that individuals and companies must consciously make," said Wu. "Building on that, equity is the outcome of choice. Organizing supplier and workforce diversity in CRE requires deliberate focus to action, and organizations such as MWBE Unite are important industry boosters. In collaboration with traditional providers, MWBE Unite will enable companies to meet their supplier diversity and ESG commitments and achieve Tier 1 and 2 status from their real estate lifecycle spend."

MWBE Unite, Inc. extends the services and offers credentialed expertise across the full range of programmatic services that cover the greatest needs/challenges currently faced by the real estate industry. The power of MWBE Unite enables organizations to meet its billion-dollar supplier diversity commitments and achieve Tier 1 and Tier 2 status from its real estate lifecycle spend. Real estate, as the third largest selling, general and administrative spend category is an untapped lever in achieving ESG and DEI goals, across all dimensions of services and assets. MWBE Unite is the solution to generational challenges with generational impact.

JRT is certified as a MWBE Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), National Minority Business Council (NMBC) and numerous other state and local entities. Today, the company is recognized as an industry leader and the nation's largest certified M/WBE commercial real estate firm. The company's benchmark for superior service enables non-profits, federal, state and City governments, as well as Fortune 500 and institutional clients to achieve their diversity participation and spending goals through innovative business solutions. JRT provides a full range of customized client services, including strategic planning, corporate real estate portfolio management, tenant representation, leasing and property marketing, financing and investment sales.

