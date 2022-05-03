SageView Names Industry Veteran as Managing Director of Human Resources to Support Ongoing Growth and Expansion into Wealth Management

Former Goldman Sachs Executive Tara Egan Joins SageView Senior Team, Leading HR Efforts

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SageView Advisory Group ("SageView"), one of the nation's leading independent RIA firms, announced today that Tara Egan has joined as Managing Director, Human Resources.

As a member of SageView's executive team, Ms. Egan is responsible for developing and executing the firm's employee programs including diversity, equity and inclusion; employee engagement; people operations; and talent management and acquisition. She will also serve as strategic counsel related to the integration of recently acquired practices into SageView.

Randy Long, SageView's Founder and Managing Principal, said, "Tara's exceptional human resources knowledge provides incredible value to our talented executive team and employees around the country. SageView has made several acquisitions in recent months and Tara's experience with integrating employees will be beneficial as we grow by adding retirement and wealth advisors in key markets nationwide."

Ms. Egan was previously Vice President of Human Capital Management for Goldman Sachs. In a prior role as Senior Vice President of People and Organization for United Capital Financial Advisors, she led the integration of the firm's employees into Goldman Sachs. Ms. Egan has also held HR management roles at Advancial Federal Credit Union, Betafence USA, Sherwin Williams and Ralcorp Holdings. She is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR®), Senior Certified Professional (SHRM) and Certified Benefits Professional.

Ms. Egan said, "I look forward to working with SageView's employees in its 30 nationwide offices and developing programs that help them feel connected and provide support for professional and organizational growth."

About SageView Advisory Group

SageView Advisory Group is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisory firm (RIA) serving retirement plan sponsors and individuals throughout the United States since 1989. SageView advises on 401(k), 403(b), 457, defined benefit and deferred compensation plans, and provides comprehensive wealth management services to individuals and families. SageView is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and has more than 30 offices nationwide.

SageView Advisory Group, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where SageView Advisory Group, LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No advice may be rendered by SageView Advisory Group, LLC unless a client service agreement is in place.

For more information about SageView, visit www.sageviewadvisory.com or call (800) 814-8742.

Contact: Julie Katsnelson

800.814.8742 | marketing@sageviewadvisory.com

