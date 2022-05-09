In Less Than 12 Hours, "2000 Mules" Grosses More Than One Million Dollars on Locals and Rumble

In Less Than 12 Hours, "2000 Mules" Grosses More Than One Million Dollars on Locals and Rumble

Sales of Dinesh D'Souza's new movie on Locals and Rumble would place the movie in the estimated box office top ten for movies released this past weekend

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinesh D'Souza's new movie "2000 Mules," which launched on Saturday, May 7, 2022, grossed more than one million dollars in less than twelve hours on the video streaming platform Rumble and its subscription-based platform, Locals. The movie's gross sales on Rumble and Locals, which began on Saturday at noon, are good enough to put "2000 Mules" in the estimated box office top ten for the weekend of May 6th to May 8th.

"Supporting creative independence is core to our values, and we are thrilled to offer creators a new way to distribute and sell movies independently," said Locals President Assaf Lev.

"The success of '2000 Mules' on Rumble is a great sign for creators who do not want to be silenced or censored for their speech," said Dinesh D'Souza.

You can find Dinesh D'Souza's Locals community here: https://dinesh.locals.com/

You can view the trailer for 2000 Mules here: https://rumble.com/v1238uc-2000-mules-trailer.html

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

SOURCE Rumble