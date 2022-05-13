Seasoned Business Litigator Anita Wu Joins Brown Neri Smith & Khan in LA

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Neri Smith & Khan LLP announced today that Anita P. Wu has joined the firm's partnership, adding to the Los Angeles based business litigation boutique's growing roster of attorneys who are former alums of Latham & Watkins LLP (now 11, including BNSK's founding partners Ethan Brown, Geoffrey Neri, Nathan Smith and Amjad Khan).

Wu is a highly accomplished trial and appellate lawyer with extensive experience litigating high-stakes complex business disputes – including lawsuits over professional liability, corporate governance, securities, tax, contract and employment matters. She joins BNSK after 10 years at Latham & Watkins LLP, and 5 years at Loeb & Loeb LLP.

"Anita is an exceptional lawyer – easily one of the brightest with whom I have worked," said retired Latham partner Robert Perrin, who served as Chair of Latham's Litigation & Trial Department in Los Angeles for 13 years. "She is a litigation powerhouse. There are very few lawyers anywhere in any practice area that can come close to matching her combination of smarts, tenacity and trial skills, as her clients have long known and her opponents have all learned. BNSK is lucky to have her."

"This is an exciting move for me and also a homecoming of sorts," said Wu. "BNSK has assembled a stellar group of lawyers, many of whom are former Latham lawyers that I have worked with since I first started practicing law. I have a lot of respect for what they have been building together – these are lawyers who were trained by the best schools and firms to deliver the highest quality of work and client service. BNSK marries that sophistication and talent with the ability of a small boutique firm to stay nimble, adaptive, and laser-focused on achieving the best outcome for its clients leanly and cost-effectively. The results speak for themselves."

BNSK's Managing Partner, Ethan J. Brown, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Anita to the firm. BNSK's addition of a lawyer of Anita's high caliber reflects our growing status as a top-tier litigation boutique, and our continued investment in top talent. We have known Anita for a long time. She is a terrific colleague and lawyer, and will be a strong asset to our clients in the wide range of business litigation matters that the firm handles. Her experience in private wealth disputes and probate matters also further expands the firm's offerings."

Wu received her law degree from Yale Law School in 2006, and graduated magna cum laude from Yale College in 2003 with Distinction in Philosophy. She is the President of the Yale Club of Los Angeles.

About Brown Neri Smith & Khan LLP (bnsklaw.com)

Brown Neri Smith & Khan LLP is a boutique business litigation firm based in Los Angeles, CA serving a wide range of practice areas and industries around the world. It offers the extensive experience of award-winning big-firm litigators, with boutique service and attention.

