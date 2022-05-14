Urologists examine role of pollutants, medications and testosterone on men's health.

NEW ORLEANS, May 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Does environmental exposure impact men's fertility? How does testosterone impact bone density loss and personal budgets? Can a lower dose of urinary medication decrease the risk of a major cardiac event?

Researchers will be presenting these men's health study findings at the 117th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Urological Association. R. Charles Welliver, Jr., MD, associate professor of surgery in the Department of Urology at Albany Medical College, will moderate a press session featuring the following four abstracts at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on May 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. CT.

Federico Belladelli, MD, from the San Raffaele Hospital, investigated the association between air pollutants and semen levels in men seeking medical treatments for infertility. "Does Air Pollution Impact on Semen Parameters: Findings From a Real-Life Cross-Sectional Study in White-European Infertile Men"

Ruben Blachman-Braun, MD, of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, evaluated if men receiving phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors for lower urinary tract symptoms have a decreased risk of major adverse cardiac events or venous thromboembolism. "Is Tadalafil Associated with Decreased Risk of Major Adverse Cardiac Events or Venous Thromboembolism in Men with Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms?"

The cost of undergoing treatment with testosterone therapy via direct-to-consumer platforms was compared to the cost for similar care at a tertiary center by Nicholas Sellke, MD, of Case Western Reserve University. "Cost Analysis of Direct-to-Consumer Telehealth Platforms Offering Testosterone Therapy"

Factors such as age, diabetes and obstructive sleep apnea were researched by Jose Flores, MD, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, as significant predictors of bone density loss. "Analyzing the Impact of Testosterone on Bone Density Loss"

"The AUA and the Annual Meeting continue an important focus on topics in men's health," said Dr. Welliver. "The research emphasized here encompasses the breadth of men's health with important topics like medication safety, fertility effects of environmental exposures and the effects of testosterone both on bone health and on men's wallets. The AUA is an important champion for issues regarding men's health and these presentations highlight some of the best work at our meeting."

