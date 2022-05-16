Corteva to Participate in the 2022 BMO Global Farm to Market Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) announces that Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Magro, will speak at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/DowDuPont) (PRNewswire)

Remarks will be webcast live. Registration for the webcast can be accessed through the Corteva Investor Relations website. A replay of the presentation will be available after the presentation ends and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Follow Corteva on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corteva, Inc.