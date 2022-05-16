Zeta Energy Announces Appointment of Michael Zemble as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Energy, a Texas-based company that has developed a safe, low-cost, high performance and sustainable battery for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets, announced today that is has formally appointed Michael Zemble to the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Michael Zemble is a financial executive with more than twenty years of manufacturing experience in the automotive, medical, scientific and consumer products sectors. He is an expert in the creation of corporate controls and policies for rapidly growing entities. He has a BA in Economics from Yale and MBA in Finance from Wharton.

As noted by Charles Maslin, CEO of Zeta Energy, "Michael has worked closely with us since Zeta's founding, and we are thrilled to formally onboard him as the company's CFO. His exceptional experience and personal integrity are invaluable assets to the company."

Zeta Energy has developed a lithium sulfur battery system with both a proprietary cathode and a proprietary anode. Its sulfurized carbon cathodes offer superior stability and capacity by preventing the polysulfide shuttle effect that has long held back advances in lithium sulfur batteries. Zeta's sulfur-based cathodes are also inherently inexpensive, dramatically simplifying and securing the supply chain by eliminating the use of cobalt, nickel, and manganese. Zeta's lithium metal anode is dendrite free and has significantly higher energy density than current and advanced anode technologies.

About Zeta Energy

Zeta Energy is a US-based privately-held company focused on developing and commercializing high performance, safe, rechargeable batteries that are lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta has filed more than thirty patents on its proprietary carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology.

