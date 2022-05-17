Headwall Investments' Portfolio Continues to Grow at Record Pace

The Oak Hill Centre marks Headwall's eighth acquisition, their first in the Austin market

SAN ANTONIO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Headwall Investments, a Texas-based commercial real estate development and investment firm, proudly announced today that they have acquired The Oak Hill Centre, a 43,000 square foot neighborhood shopping center located in Austin, TX. The seller was represented by Cathy Nabours, Walter Saad, Kyle Shaffer & Eric Schach of SRS Real Estate Partners, and the buyer was represented by Dillon Hurley of Argali CRE, LLC.

Major Tenants Include:

JuiceLand

Via 313

Dogtopia

O'Reilly Auto Parts

Headwall launched their first fund 18-months ago and now having deployed 20% of their fund's planned investment, their portfolio currently includes over 210,000 square feet of retail assets and consists of a variety of product types from strip centers to neighborhood shopping centers. Their investments are geographically focused on the Austin & San Antonio, TX MSAs. For more information on Headwall please visit https://headwallinvestments.com.

"I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished in the last eighteen months. In a time period with numerous hurdles, our team has been successful in multiple transactions in an asset class with very strong fundamentals, limited downside and attractive cash flow," commented Headwall's Founder, President & CEO George J. Wommack. "We are proud of the confidence our capital providers have in our team and we look forward to continuing our momentum going forward."

Headwall, whose investors consist primarily of high-net worth individuals, family offices, and retirement investors, plans to deploy the rest of their fund's capital over the next 12-24 months and is targeting an additional 7-12 shopping center assets. While the firm specializes in value-add and core shopping center investments, they do plan on offering additional funds focused on other asset classes in the future.

ABOUT HEADWALL

Headwall Investments, LLC is a San Antonio based real estate investment and development firm. The company was founded in 2019 by George J. Wommack and focuses on acquiring, developing and redeveloping commercial real estate in Texas. For more information on Headwall please visit https://headwallinvestments.com or call 210-343-2186.

