McCue Corporation Releases High-Strength, Shock-Absorbent Safety Barrier

McCue announces latest innovation in industrial safety, ForkShield SafeStop

DANVERS, Mass., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading safety experts, McCue unveiled their newest industrial safety barrier: SafeStop ForkShield. SafeStop ForkShield is a high-strength, low-level barrier that brings heavy material handling vehicles to a safe stop.

SafeStop ForkShield protects against heavy material handling vehicles (PRNewswire)

Designed for an industrial environment, ForkShield withstands a loaded forklift traveling over 6 mph (a 21,500 J impact), bringing operators to a safe stop, and protecting your facility. Its high-strength elastomer body absorbs impacts from forklifts, preventing the forks and equipment from penetrating through.

"We design with the people in mind; that's what matters," says Product Development Engineer Mark Roy. "SafeStop ForkShield stops forklift impacts with minimal deflection and maximum shock-absorbency — protecting your operators and pedestrians from harm."

They were also designed to be easily installed with a simple, high-strength concrete anchor design. Their industry-leading stopping power and innovative designs are what separates McCue from their competitors.

This shock-absorbent safety barrier will be available for orders starting August 1st, 2022.

About McCue Corporation

McCue, a company with over 31 years of safety and damage prevention experience, has roots across the world. With offices in the U.S., China, and the UK, the company's main purpose is to make retail spaces and distribution centers work better and safer. Their innovative products are what make them leaders in the industry, and they're why customers continue to choose them for all their safety needs.

If you would like more information about this product, please contact McCue's Industrial Safety Barrier Team at (800) 800-8503 or email cservices@mccue.com .

