WorkRamp Acquires The Enablement Squad to Double Down on Community

WorkRamp acquires The Enablement Squad, one of the largest online communities for enablement professionals.

We're on a mission to continue building a robust community by educating, empowering, and engaging enablement leaders.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRamp , the All-in-One Learning Platform helping businesses and their employees unlock their true growth potential – today has announced it has acquired The Enablement Squad, one of the largest online open communities of enablement professionals whose mission is to engage, educate, and empower enablement leaders across the globe.

"This is one of the most electrifying moments for The Enablement Squad. Our goal has been to always provide enablement leaders and practitioners a space where they're able to share best practices, ask questions, and ultimately support one another," says Matt Scheitle, Co-Founder of The Enablement Squad. "This partnership will allow us to further our mission to connect enablement professionals everywhere."

"Over the past year, we've been able to double our membership organically. With this partnership, we're going to be able to reach more people and build a more robust, vibrant community," shares Stephanie Middaugh, Co-Founder of The Enablement Squad. "The sky is the limit with what we're going to be able to do with The Squad and I'm really excited to see it."

Unlocking community growth

One of WorkRamp's key strategic goals is to invest in community building for their own customers and the greater enablement and training community.

The enablement function has exploded over the past several years. For example, sales enablement has seen a 343% increase in adoption, according to G2 . As the need for enablement continues to grow, so does the need for education surrounding the craft. Both WorkRamp and The Enablement Squad are aligned on a common objective: to help enablement professionals thrive in their careers.

"The Enablement Squad is the premier online space for enablement and training professionals" says Ted Blosser, CEO of WorkRamp. "We're thrilled about the partnership, and the ability to offer additional resources to help grow the community, get more events and programs up and running, and bring enablement leaders together."

About The Enablement Squad

The Enablement Squad was founded in 2019 by Matt Scheitle and Stephanie Middaugh , two Enablement leaders who are passionate about connecting people and creating a space where enablement professionals can network, brainstorm, and share best practices and struggles. Since its inception, The Enablement Squad has experienced massive growth, more than doubling membership organically over the last year.

About WorkRamp

WorkRamp is the All-in-One Learning Platform that your executives, employees, and customers will love. WorkRamp advances learning as a growth engine for your business with a flexible platform that empowers teams to develop top talent, exceed revenue targets, and inspire customers to become advocates. With a flexible, All-in-One Learning Platform, WorkRamp redefines the LMS for the modern workplace to help executives recognize learning as a growth engine and one of the most strategic investments an organization can make. See why top learning teams at Box, Outreach, and Reddit trust WorkRamp to drive business outcomes and organizational scale.

