CBAK Energy Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

– Net revenues up 752% year over year in the first quarter –

DALIAN, China, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company") a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues were $80.2 million, an increase of 752% from $9.4 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Gross profit was $5.3 million, an increase of 189% from $1.8 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $0.4 million, compared to a net income attributable to CBAK Energy shareholders of $29.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Yunfei Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "We are very excited to kick off 2022 with our net revenues surging more than eight-fold year over year to reach $80.2 million in the first quarter, primarily driven by the material business brought by the Hitrans merger and robust demand for our high power lithium batteries."

Mr. Li continued: "We will continue attentive operations in the material business with additional strategies to enhance its core competitiveness while actively combining them with other alternatives to counter the impact of increased raw material costs on the battery production. Additionally, we remain focused on product innovations to meet various demands and drive higher lithium battery sales. With our expansion into producing key materials for battery products and our relentless efforts into addressing the dynamic market, we are very confident in our capabilities to grow and thrive in the battery industry."

Xiangyu Pei, Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, noted: "Our significant revenue expansion exemplified the efficacies of our growth strategies. Despite short-term challenges from raw material price hikes, we furthered our investments for our infrastructure to propel higher revenue levels.  Looking ahead, we will remain committed to driving our next phase of growth by leveraging and building upon our solid financial position and competitive advantages."

First Quarter 2022 Business Highlights & Recent Developments

  • In May, CBAK Energy received an order from a leading European provider of heating, cooling and renewable energy systems (the "Customer"), for a supply of lithium-ion batteries worth EUR 28.2 million ($29.3 million). The Customer has a global presence with annual sales of billions of Euros. CBAK Energy has been collaborating with the Customer since 2020.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues were $80.2 million, an increase of 752% from $9.4 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was driven by additional revenues from lithium battery materials brought by the acquisition of Hitrans, and strong sales of high power lithium batteries.

Net Revenues by End-product Applications
($ thousands)


2022

First

Quarter


2021
First

Quarter


%
Change
YoY


Segment 1

High power lithium batteries used in:








    Uninterruptable supplies


$14,875


$8,764


70

    Light electric vehicles


146


34


329

    Electric vehicles


-


101


-100

Segment 2 (Hitrans)

Materials for use in manufacturing of lithium battery
cell

     Precursor                                                      

     Cathode


 

 

36,813

28,363


 

 

-

-


-

-

Trading of raw materials used in lithium batteries


-


517


-100

Total


$80,196


$9,416


752












Cost of revenues was $74.9 million, an increase of 888% from $7.6 million in the same period of 2021. This was primarily due to increased net revenues.

Gross profit was $5.3 million, an increase of 189% from $1.8 million in the same period of 2021. Gross margin was 6.6%, compared to 19.5% for the same period of 2021. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to the increase in raw material costs.

Total operating expenses were $6.7 million, an increase of 256% from $1.9 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to growing headcount and the consolidation of Hitrans.

  • Research and development expenses were $3.3 million, an increase of 585% from $0.5 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were $0.8 million, an increase of 290% from $0.2 million in the same period of 2021.
  • General and administrative expenses were $2.2 million, an increase of 69% from $1.3 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Provision for doubtful accounts was $0.3 million, compared to recovery of doubtful accounts of $0.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Operating loss was $1.3 million, compared to $27,882 in the same period of 2021.

Finance income, net was $5,014, compared to finance expenses of $7,598 in the same period of 2021.

Change in fair value of warrants was $1.6 million, compared to $28.4 million in the same period of 2021. The change in fair value of the warrants liability is mainly due to share price decline.

Net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $0.4 million, compared to a net income attributable to CBAK Energy shareholders of $29.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Basic and diluted income per share were both $0.01, compared to both $0.35 in the same period of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents were $5.6 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $7.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Conference Call

CBAK Energy's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 19, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 19, 2022).

Details of the conference call are as follows:

International:

+61-2-9253-5921

United States:

+1-855-824-5644 / +1 646-722-4977

Hong Kong, China:

+852-3027-6500

Mainland, China:

+86-800-988-0563 / +86-400-821-0637

Event ID:

EV00135062

Participants Pin:

36584787#

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bgp5bgms

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone within seven days after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers. To access the replay, please reference the Access code: 520002274#

International:

+61-2-8325-2405

United States:

+1-646-982-0473

Hong Kong, China:

+852-3027-6520

Mainland, China:

+86-400-821-0623

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium batteries and raw materials used for manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's battery products and solutions include light electric vehicles, electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing and Shaoxing, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit www.cbak.com.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are only estimates or predictions of future events based on information currently available to our management and management's current beliefs about the potential outcome of future events. Whether these future events will occur as management anticipates, whether we will achieve our business objectives, and whether our revenues, operating results, or financial condition will improve in future periods are subject to numerous risks.  There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: significant legal and operational risks associated with having substantially all of our business operations in China, the Chinese government may exercise significant oversight and discretion over the conduct of our business and may intervene in or influence our operations at any time, which could result in a material change in our operations and/or the value of our securities or could significantly limit or completely hinder our ability to offer or continue to offer securities to investors and could cause the value of such securities to significantly decline or be worthless, trading in our securities may be prohibited under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act if the PCAOB determines our audit work is performed by auditors that the PCAOB is unable to inspect or investigate completely for three consecutive years, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, uncertainties related to China's legal system and economic, political and social events in China, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to meet its contractual obligations, the uncertain market for the Company's lithium battery cells and business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of our products and solutions that we discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. You should read these factors and the other cautionary statements made in this press release. If one or more of these factors materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Mr. Thierry Jiewei Li
Phone: 86-18675423231
Email: ir@cbak.com.cn

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Feifei Shen
Phone: +86 13466566136
Email: feifei@blueshirtgroup.com

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Suwen Feng
Phone: +86 13917110134
Email: suwen@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Julia Qian
Phone: +1 973-619-3227
Email: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com

Related Links
https://ir.cbak.com.cn/

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In $ except for number of shares)




December 31, 2021


March 31, 2022








(Unaudited)


Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$

7,357,875



$

5,608,465


Pledged deposits



18,996,749




25,142,097


Trade accounts and bills receivable, net



49,907,129




50,265,784


Inventories



30,133,340




41,871,149


Prepayments and other receivables



12,746,990




14,516,068


Receivables from former subsidiary



2,263,955




1,134,585


Amount due from non-controlling interest, current



125,883




126,161


Amount due from related party, current



472,061




473,104


Income tax recoverable



47,189




47,295


Investment in sales-type lease, net



790,516




792,262











Total current assets



122,841,687




139,976,970











Property, plant and equipment, net



90,042,773




88,532,811


Construction in progress



27,343,092




28,410,293


Non-marketable equity securities



712,930




714,504


Prepaid land use rights



13,797,230




13,737,871


Intangible assets, net



1,961,739




1,834,351


Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



1,968,032




1,659,214


Investment in sales-type lease, net



838,528




714,933


Amount due from related party, non-current



62,941




63,081


Deferred tax assets, net



1,403,813




1,500,564


Goodwill



1,645,232




1,650,629











Total assets


$

262,617,997



$

278,795,221











Liabilities









Current liabilities









Trade accounts and bills payable


$

65,376,212



$

79,270,001


Short-term bank borrowings



8,811,820




14,674,721


Other short-term loans



4,679,122




746,699


Accrued expenses and other payables



22,963,700




24,477,309


Payables to former subsidiaries, net



326,507




325,624


Deferred government grants, current



3,834,481




2,270,463


Product warranty provisions



127,837




104,122


Warrants liability



5,846,000




4,214,000


Operating lease liability, current



801,797




711,034











Total current liabilities



112,767,476




126,793,973











Deferred government grants, non-current



6,189,196




7,207,728


Product warranty provisions



1,900,429




1,923,542


Operating lease liability, non-current



876,323




837,930











Total liabilities



121,733,424




136,763,173











Commitments and contingencies


















Shareholders' equity









Common stock $0.001 par value; 500,000,000
authorized; 88,849,222 issued and 88,705,016
outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and March
31, 2022



88,849




88,849


Donated shares



14,101,689




14,101,689


Additional paid-in capital



241,946,362




241,981,141


Statutory reserves



1,230,511




1,230,511


Accumulated deficit



(122,498,259)




(122,053,806)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



2,489,017




2,880,201





137,358,169




138,228,585











Less: Treasury shares



(4,066,610)




(4,066,610)











Total shareholders' equity



133,291,559




134,161,975


Non-controlling interests



7,593,014




7,870,073


Total equity



140,884,573




142,032,048











Total liabilities and shareholder's equity


$

262,617,997



$

278,795,221


CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive
Income (Loss)

(In $ except for number of shares)






Three months ended March 31,




Note


2021



2022


Net revenues


25


$

9,416,049



$

80,196,298


Cost of revenues





(7,576,620)




(74,879,944)


Gross profit





1,839,429




5,316,354


Operating expenses:











Research and development expenses





(483,749)




(3,313,124)


Sales and marketing expenses





(213,142)




(829,674)


General and administrative expenses





(1,324,481)




(2,237,374)


Recovery of (Provision for) doubtful accounts


4



154,061




(271,443)


Total operating expenses





(1,867,311)




(6,651,615)


Operating loss





(27,882)




(1,335,261)


Finance (expenses) income, net





(7,598)




5,014


Other income, net





1,217,648




285,204


Changes in fair value of warrants liability





28,426,000




1,632,000


Income before income tax





29,608,168




586,957


Income tax credit


18



-




93,546


Net income





29,608,168




680,503


Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling
interests





1,114




(236,050)


Net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK
    Energy Technology, Inc.




$

29,609,282



$

444,453













Net income





29,608,168




680,503


Other comprehensive income











– Foreign currency translation adjustment





89,138




432,193


Comprehensive income





29,697,306




1,112,696


Less: Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-
    controlling interests





6,017




(277,059)


Comprehensive income attributable to CBAK Energy
    Technology, Inc.




$

29,703,323



$

835,637













Income per share


26









– Basic




$

0.35



$

0.01


- Diluted




$

0.35



$

0.01
























Weighted average number of shares of common stock:


20









– Basic





84,283,605




88,713,841


– Diluted





84,933,913




88,734,957


View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbak-energy-reports-first-quarter-2022-unaudited-financial-results-301550849.html

SOURCE CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.