French Pavilion back at Summer Fancy Food Show 2022

The French Pavilion returns to the Summer Fancy Food show in this June 12th-14th in New York with 35 French companies offering a wide range of gourmet products, spanning from cheese to chocolates and beyond. The Pavilion responds to consumer trends with an assortment of new and innovative products including organic and gluten-free options.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – After a successful presence at the Winter Fancy Food show, Business France is bringing together an exciting French pavilion for the Summer show in New York, with 35 exhibitors under the Taste France brand. This year's pavilion showcases the diversity of France's food producers, comprising dairy products, chocolates, sweets, savory spreads, charcuterie, spices, oils and more.

France's well-known food groups will be on display, with 23% of the pavilion representing the dairy industry, as well as several others representing regional specialties such as Bayonne ham from Southwest France. In addition, local professionals looking to respond to the growing cheeseboards and charcuterie trend will find plenty of exhibitors to choose from- from Les Nicois tapenades and spreads to Rougié foie gras. Almost half of the French Pavilion's delegation offer some type of savory option.

Of particular note at the Pavilion this year are several unique products, such as fruit "tartare" from ID Fruits or custom chocolate creations from Confiserie Rohan. In accordance with recent "free-from" movements, multiple exhibitors will be presenting gluten-free products (such as ABCD Nutrition) and even alcohol-free wine, from Le Petit Beret.

"The companies at this year's Taste France pavilion truly highlight the diversity that France has to offer", said Jacques Epangue, Business Unit Manager (food & beverages) at Business France North America. "They are showing quality products for local professionals looking to expand their ranges to meet the demands of an increasingly informed public. The French Pavilion is uniquely suited to respond to these demands, particularly as quality labels become more important – A quarter of our Pavilion offers organic products!"

📍 Find the French pavilion at booth 922 on Level 3

