Höegh LNG Partners LP - Invitation to Presentation of First Quarter 2022 Results

Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP's (NYSE: HMLP) first quarter 2022 results will be released on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, before the market opens. In connection with this, a presentation will be held at 8:30 A.M. (EST) on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The results and presentation material will be available for download at http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com.

The presentation will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join this presentation using the following details:

a. Webcast 
https://app.webinar.net/zP3nb3lewNr

b. Teleconference

International call:

1-412-542-4123

US Toll Free call:

1-855-239-1375

Canada Toll Free call:

1-855-669-9657

Participants should ask to be joined into the Höegh LNG Partners LP call.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from one hour after the end of the conference call until June 1, 2022.

The replay dial-in numbers are as follows:

International call:

1-412-317-0088

US Toll Free call:

1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free call:

1-855-669-9658

Replay passcode: 10167432

Media:
The IGB Group, Bryan Degnan, +1 (646) 673-9701 / Leon Berman, +1 (212) 477-8438
www.hoeghlngpartners.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoegh-lng-partners-lp--invitation-to-presentation-of-first-quarter-2022-results-301551639.html

SOURCE Hoegh LNG Partners LP

