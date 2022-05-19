Marigny Investments Acquires Victory Supply

DENVER, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marigny Investments, a Denver-based private equity firm, announced today its acquisition of Victory Supply. Victory Supply, based in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee, is a value-added distributor of inmate clothing and detention supplies. Kathy and Evan Trommer, who started the company in 2012, will remain significant owners of Victory Supply.

Evan Trommer, Founder of Victory Supply, said, "We have been looking for the right group of partners to help grow Victory. We feel we have accomplished this mission. We are very excited to be partnering with Marigny, leveraging each other strengths and moving Victory up and forward. We would never have gotten to this moment if it were not for the incredible women and men at Victory that helped us to grow along the way and our incredible, supportive customers. We are really looking froward to what comes next."

Josh Sartisky, Partner and founder of Marigny Investments, said, "I am excited to partner with the Trommers and continue to grow Victory Supply together. The Victory team has done an extraordinary job of servicing a fragmented customer base by prioritizing their needs. We look forward to continuing to scale the business while maintaining the culture that has made them so successful."

Greyrock Capital Group provided equity and subordinated debt financing, UMB Bank provided senior debt financing and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner served as legal counsel for Marigny Investments.

The Lennox Group served as financial advisor and Nelson Mullins served as legal counsel for Victory Supply.

About Victory Supply

Victory Supply is a Tennessee-based, value-add distributor specializing in inmate clothing and detention supplies. Founded in 2012, the company supplies products such as clothing, undergarments, linens, footwear, gloves, personal care items, bedding and uniforms and services such as screen printing, embroidery and kitting. Victory Supply services customers throughout North America. For more information visit www.victorysupplyinc.com.

About Marigny Investments

Marigny Investments is a Denver-based private equity firm that looks to partner with entrepreneurs seeking to transition their business into the next stage of growth. Marigny Investments targets overlooked opportunities in the B2B Services and Light Manufacturing sectors that have a demonstrated value proposition and recurring revenue. For more information visit www.marignyinvestments.com. For parties interested in exploring a partnership with Victory Supply please email Josh Sartisky (josh@marignyinvestments.com).

About Greyrock Capital Group

Greyrock Capital Group provides subordinated debt and equity to finance acquisitions led by private equity firms and independent sponsors. Founded in 2002, Greyrock has completed over 80 platform transactions in the lower-middle market. For more information visit www.greyrockcapitalgroup.com.

