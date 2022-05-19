Patient Safety a Growing Problem as Non-Physician Supervised Laser Centers Opening Throughout Delray Beach

Dr. Judith Hellman Joins Hacker Dermatology to Provide Patients a Safe Alternative

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "There's a trend for non-dermatologist, non-plastic surgeon supervised laser centers to open and make a quick buck," says Dr. Steven Hacker, Founder of Hacker Dermatology. Dr. Hacker should know with laser experience dating back to 1992, when his groundbreaking research was first published in The Archives of Dermatology, showing pulsed dye laser worked on Psoriasis. "Just off Atlantic Avenue, laser treatments are being sold to patients at "so-called" laser centers, salons, and med spas. These centers, often motivated by profit over care, promote cosmetic laser treatments at great risk to patient's safety."

Hacker's suggestion, "Just ask, "is there a board-certified dermatologist or cosmetic surgeon on site? "If the answer is "no", walk away. Misuse of lasers can burn and permanently scar the skin."

"In the interest of patient safety, I decided to add another experienced laser surgeon to our practice," and after Hacker completed a nationwide search, Dr. Judith Hellman fit the bill. Dr. Hellman, an indisputable laser expert, holds Associate Clinical Professor appointment in New York and Attending Physician at Miami.

In fact, a recent article authored by Dr. Hellman, also a classically trained musician, published in the June 2021 issue of the Journal of Cosmetics, Dermatological Sciences and Applications corroborated Dr. Hacker's comments. The article concluded that the safety and efficacy of the laser or light devices are ideal for achieving desired outcomes.

"I do the light and laser treatments myself, there's no substitute for 25 years of experience, " Dr. Hellman explains. "Safely meeting our patients' goals while effectively treating unwanted signs of aging, acne scars, hair removal, hyperhidrosis, jowls and even vaginal laxity are not mutually exclusive," Hellman explains.

About Hacker Dermatology

Dr. Steven Hacker founded Hacker Dermatology in 1994 in Delray Beach., Florida. The group practice includes dermatologists, a reconstructive surgeon, laser surgeon, and a podiatrist. Hacker holds 14 patents for devices in the fields of mechanical, electrical, and chemical engineering and was 19 years old when he was one of 12 students selected to enter medical school early. Dr. Hacker's clinical dermatology experience includes well over 100,000 patient encounters, over 25,000 skin cancers treated, and years of cosmetic and research expertise.

