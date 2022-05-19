POTENTIAL NEW SCHOOL AND CLINIC IN NORTHERN NECK, VIRGINIA SERVING CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULTS WITH COMPLEX BEHAVIORAL CHALLENGES AND AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDER SLATED TO OPEN SUMMER 2022

WARSAW, Va., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rivermont, A New Story School (Rivermont), and Your Life ABA are proud to announce new locations are coming to Northern Neck, VA. The campus, housing the school and clinic under one roof, will serve children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder and other complex challenges, is undergoing extensive renovations and is slated to open in Summer 2022 to families in Northern Neck, Virginia.

The 11,000 square foot campus will include purpose-built, student-centered spaces, including a sensory room, playground, and life skills apartment. School programming includes traditional academic coursework along with transition programming, individual and group counseling, and therapeutic academic and behavioral support, providing a school experience with more support for grades K-12. The potential new school will be the 14th Rivermont school providing special education services to families in Virginia.

The Your Life ABA clinic offers therapeutic and clinical services for clients three-years-old and above, with a specific focus on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. Located in the same building as the potential school for easy access, the Your Life ABA clinic will provide after-school clinics, daytime home-based therapy, and telehealth options, allowing families to choose the one that best suits their needs and personal situation. The new clinic opening will mark the seventh location in Virginia.

"Rivermont Schools have a long history of providing special education programming across the Commonwealth, and I am thrilled to bring our services to Northern Neck," said Natasha Bailey, Principal at Rivermont Northern Neck. "Our positive behavior interventions, use of ABA, therapeutic connections, and instructional practices better enable us to partner with districts to meet families where they are to meet and exceed the educational goals for each of our students."

"Your Life ABA provides the end-to-end support for children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder or other disabilities" said Melanie Kells, Director of Clinical Services for Your Life ABA. "Opening a new clinic in Northern Neck provides children and young adults with behavioral health expertise from high-quality and passionate staff, in addition to resources for parents, guardians and families."

"Together, Rivermont and Your Life ABA provide the expertise, access, and comprehensive support to ensure Virginia's autism and special needs' communities can live their lives fully," said Beth Ackerman, Senior Vice President of Operations for Rivermont and Your Life ABA. "Our model is based on relationships with families, districts, medical providers, community partners, and government agencies, and I look forward to creating deep and lasting partnerships so that Rivermont and Your Life ABA can create amazing outcomes for the children and young adults in Northern Neck."

About New Story

Rivermont, A New Story School, and Your Life ABA are part of the New Story family of schools and clinics, a leading provider of special and alternative education and mental health services for children and young adults with serious and complex challenges. The New Story family of schools and clinics serves families across Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. For more information, visit www.newstory.com.

