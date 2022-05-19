Staffmark Group CEO Stacey Lane Named General Manager of Indeed Flex U.S.

CINCINNATI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffmark Group, a family of staffing brands and proud member of RGF Staffing, announced today that CEO Stacey Lane has been named general manager of Indeed Flex US, a staffing and workforce management platform. Lane will continue to serve as CEO of Staffmark Group, while also assuming responsibilities for Indeed Flex's US operations.

Staffmark Group (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2015 and formerly known as Syft, Indeed Flex is a tech-first staffing platform focused on providing job seekers with a faster way to find temporary work. Syft was acquired by Indeed in 2019 and rebranded as Indeed Flex in April 2021. Currently, Indeed Flex is available in select markets in the US and the UK.

"As flexible work continues to grow, I'm excited to be part of an organization that provides job seekers with more control, ownership, and choice," said Lane. "I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as general manager of Indeed Flex US, and I am reminded yet again of how fortunate I am to be a part of an industry that changes people's lives."

For job seekers, Indeed Flex aims to enable the best workers to find immediately available short- and long-term employment opportunities through an easy-to-use mobile app. For employers, Indeed Flex offers instant access to a high-quality vetted workforce and a suite of flexible staffing solutions.

Staffmark Group and Indeed Flex, both part of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd., have been collaborating over the last several months to identify new ways to improve the hiring experience when it comes to staffing services. The partnership is still developing, but the results are promising.

"Through the power of collaboration, we're combining great tech and great talent to create more opportunity. Together, we're changing the future of work," said Lane.

About Staffmark Group

Staffmark Group is one of the largest staffing companies in the United States and has been providing outstanding service for over 40 years. A proud member of RGF Staffing, Staffmark Group operates in over 400 locations, providing staffing solutions across a comprehensive range of disciplines, including contingent staffing, direct/permanent hire, on-site staffing management services, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and master service provider (MSP). To learn more about Staffmark Group, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.

About RGF Staffing

RGF Staffing is a leading global HR services provider with activities in Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan and North America. Every day more than 300,000 people work for businesses and institutions via the RGF Staffing network. RGF Staffing is part of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. For further information please visit www.rgfstaffing.com.

About Indeed Flex

Formerly known as Syft, Indeed Flex is an innovative staffing platform providing jobseekers with the fastest way to find temporary work that fits their lifestyles.

The company is committed to empower jobseekers through ownership, control and choice over where, when and for whom they work. Through the convenience of an easy-to-use smartphone app, Indeed Flex connects jobseekers with some of the brightest, market leading brands in the UK and US, offering a broad choice of immediately available short and longer term temporary jobs across multiple sectors in locations that span both countries. For more information, visit www.indeedflex.com.

