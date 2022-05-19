Advertise
Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend

Published: May. 19, 2022

NORWALK, Conn., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend is to be paid on June 21, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 6, 2022.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management applications.  Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their environmental impact including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide.  We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

