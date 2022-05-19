Uber and Grocery Outlet Partner for On-Demand Grocery Delivery Across West Coast

Pilot kicks-off with 72 stores across California, Oregon and Washington

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ GS: GO) announced that they are teaming up to pilot on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery.

Starting today, 72 Grocery Outlet stores across California, Oregon, and Washington - including in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Palo Alto, Sunnyvale and more - are available to shop through Uber and Uber Eats.

With this partnership customers will be able to get their favorite Grocery Outlet must-haves delivered, on-demand, right to their door. To celebrate this launch, pilot customers will receive a $0 Delivery Fee on their first Grocery Outlet order of $30 or more.* Uber One members benefit from $0 Delivery Fees on all Grocery Outlet orders with $15 minimum purchase.

"We are excited about the long-term potential of our eCommerce initiative at Grocery Outlet and this new partnership with Uber," said RJ Sheedy, President of Grocery Outlet. "We think it's important to make our great-value products available across another platform and to a greater audience, introducing Grocery Outlet to customers who may not have shopped with us before."

"Our goal is to provide a reliable and affordable grocery delivery option that works for everyone, no matter your budget," said Oskar Hjertonsson Head of Grocery at Uber. "We see our partnership with Grocery Outlet as an opportunity to do just that by delivering customers the brands they like at the Grocery Outlet prices they love, on-demand, right to their door.

Since launching in July 2020, Uber has seen consistent growth in the U.S. for its grocery category. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber is uniquely poised to meet consumers' growing desire to get the things they need from grocery stores and other merchants in an on-demand fashion.

