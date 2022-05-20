Google Concedes Key Issues on Google Play Policies; Match Group Withdraws Temporary Restraining Order in Response to Concessions.

Temporary agreement prevents Google from

Forcing mandatory use of Google Play Billing;

Removing Match Group apps that offer alternate billing systems from Google Play Store;

Gaining unfettered access to consumer data and behavior.

DALLAS, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced it has withdrawn its request for a temporary restraining order against Google, after Google made various concessions that Match Group demanded to benefit consumers. Those include guaranteeing that Match Group apps will still be allowed to offer users choice in payment systems, lessening the undue burden on developers by its previously stated policy, and eliminating Google's complete control over user data. In exchange for withdrawing the temporary restraining order, Google has conceded the following:

Match Group (PRNewsfoto/Match Group) (PRNewswire)

Match Group apps will not be rejected or removed from the Google Play Store because they offer alternatives to Google Play Billing.

Google will approve Match Group app updates that offer alternatives to Google Play Billing, continuing to provide users with the choice and optionality they've grown accustomed to.

HERE . When Google addresses these problems, Match Group apps that currently do not offer Google Play Billing will - in good faith - test Google's system on their platforms, alongside current payment systems. Google will work - in good faith - to fix the deficiencies of Google Play Billing, outlined. When Google addresses these problems, Match Group apps that currently do not offer Google Play Billing will - in good faith - test Google's system on their platforms, alongside current payment systems.

As part of this arrangement, Match Group plans to put up to $40 million into an escrow account, instead of paying Google directly for billing transactions that occur on Android outside of Google Play Billing. Match Group maintains that the fees Google is demanding for payments outside of Google Play Billing are illegal under federal and state law. No other app or product in Google Play currently pays Google for transactions that occur outside of Google Play Billing. But, because of Google's complete monopoly control over the Android app distribution ecosystem, Match Group has agreed to hold funds in escrow and maintain the status quo of Match Group apps in the Google Play Store, until the Court hears and adjudicates the claims filed against Google on May 9 for violating federal and California antitrust laws. Both Match Group and Google can terminate this agreement, but Match Group retains the option to reinstate its request for a TRO if that should happen. The date for the trial is currently set for April 2023.

Match Group believes that Google's behavior will be found to be anticompetitive, in violation of federal and state antitrust laws, and the funds in the escrow account will be returned to Match Group for reinvestment in the business and benefit of consumers.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Hinge®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, OurTime®, Azar®, Hakuna Live™, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

For further information: Visit EndtheGoogleTax.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Match Group