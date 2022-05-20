NEW EPISODE OF EARTH WITH JOHN HOLDEN AIRS MAY - JUNE 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The docu-series EARTH with John Holden airs Sunday, May 22 at 5:00 pm ET on Fox Business Network; Sunday, May 29 ET and Sunday, June 5 at 3:30 pm ET on Bloomberg TV; and Sunday, June 5 at 10:00 am ET on BNN Bloomberg Canada. EARTH with John Holden is also available on the streaming platforms Vimeo, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and YouTube.

Producers of EARTH with John Holden

In this episode, viewers learn how AmerCare Royal makes easily-recyclable food packaging, INX International Ink Company creates vibrant inks with minimal eco-impact, Thermal Intelligence helps remote workers stay warm and productive, Textron Specialized Vehicles produces versatile electric golf cars, and Triumph Group prints light, efficient 3-D aircraft parts.

First, John travels to Baltimore, Maryland to find out how AmerCare Royal, a global resource for more than 6,000 disposable products used by the food service industry, makes degradable, easily recyclable packaging. The company's PrimeWare products are made from sugar cane, corn, and bamboo fiber. This packaging makes food look appealing, keeps it fresh, to avoid waste – and it's sustainable too!

John visits West Chicago, Illinois to learn how INX International Ink Company makes inks and coatings for all kinds of commercial, packaging, and digital print applications. INX is reducing its carbon footprint through innovative product and process design, and by formulating natural-based, sustainable inks and coatings that have minimal environmental impacts.

Heat, power, and light are essential to keeping operations up and running at cold winter job sites. John travels to Western Canada to find out how the company Thermal Intelligence created a super-reliable portable heat, power, and light unit called the BASECAMP. This feature-rich, eco-friendly unit reduces fuel consumption and emissions by about 65% compared to traditional equipment.

Golf course communities are doing their parts to fight climate change. John travels to Atlanta, Georgia, to explore how E-Z-GO golf cars, produced by Textron Specialized Vehicles, use long-lasting lithium-ion batteries to reduce carbon emissions and waste. He finds out that E-Z-GO cars are also in demand for tooling around beach towns, condo communities and shopping centers.

Air travel is a major source of CO2 emissions, so John goes to Redmond, Washington to find out how Triumph Group is making aircraft weigh less. Triumph engineers are making lighter components by designing them with 3D printing – a process called additive manufacturing. Triumph is one of a handful of aerospace suppliers that make products for the industry using this process.

