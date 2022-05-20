TACO BELL REOPENS ITS DOORS PROVIDING A NEW DINING EXPERIENCE IN DALLAS

DALLAS, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell® Franchisee, North Texas Bells, announces the reopening of its restaurant at 3636 Forest Lane. Taco Bell is on a continuous journey to provide customers with experiences that matter while still staying relevant with their ever-changing preferences. As restaurants are the most prominent place for customers to experience the brand, Taco Bell has invested in turning new restaurant designs into real life experiences that matter.

Taco Bell on Forest Lane (PRNewswire)

This location utilizes Taco Bell's Endeavor design, which brings to life the social experience of food in a distinctively Taco Bell way. The Endeavor model also emphasizes Taco Bell's technological advancements. Outfitted with the latest digital channels, the restaurant has multiple customer accessibility points, creating a fast, easy, and fun experience for our fans such as: free Wi-Fi, power outlets and comfortable seating to provide an enjoyable in-store experience. The drive-thru will feature an easy to navigate menu board complete with an electronic ordering system so that orders are made quickly and accurately.

The restaurant will continue to serve the Dallas community seven days a week between the hours of 8 am – 3 pm.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For information about Taco Bell, visit www.TacoBell.com/News or find us on social media. Like: Facebook.com/tacobell -- Follow: @TacoBell (Twitter), tacobell (Instagram) and tacobell (Snapchat) -- Subscribe: YouTube.com/tacobell – Explore: ta.co

About North Texas Bells, LLC

North Texas Bells, LLC (NTB) is a Franchisee of Taco Bell Corp. NTB was founded on December 21, 2011 with the acquisition of 13 units in the Dallas DMA. The company was founded and committed to its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." Delivering Great Food and a Great Guest Experience is paramount to the success of NTB. The company has grown to over 59 Taco Bell locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. NTB celebrates its culture focused on family and winning in every category.

For information about North Texas Bells, LLC, visit www.ntbells.com

(PRNewsfoto/North Texas Bells) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Texas Bells