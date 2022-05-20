Wilmington Trust Adds Three Senior Members to CLO Trustee & Loan Administration Division

Eighteen hires in a year shows growing team's dedication to attracting top talent

WILMINGTON, Del., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in corporate and institutional trust services, today announced it has added three new vice presidents to its rapidly growing CLO and Loan Administration Division – Michael Mooneyham, Ryan Murray & Madhura Swadi – highlighting the firm's commitment to adding top talent to service a growing marketplace.

All three will support the growth of client relationships and assist with training and development of staff, process improvement, innovation, automation initiatives, and workflow management. In addition, they will all help the division continue to scale in response to an increase in CLO Trustee and Loan Administration mandates and expand Wilmington Trust's ongoing commitment to providing its clients with top-of-class service.

Mooneyham and Murray will report to Richard Britt, head of CLO & Loan Administration, and Swadi will report to Jin Lee, head of CLO Analytics.

"Despite numerous external factors including rate hikes, policy changes, and the fallout from the pandemic, our business continues to experience surging demand. This has provided us with an opportunity to deepen our bench to further support our key clients," Britt said. "We are delighted to welcome Michael, Ryan, and Madhura to the team. Most importantly, they collectively share our vision to utilize best-in-class technology to build strategic and cohesive client partnerships."

Mooneyham and Murray bring a combined 25 years of experience in the structured finance and CLO industry. They will be responsible for managing client relationships, including onboarding and ongoing servicing. Mooneyham most recently was at Barings, where he served as an Associate Director and Senior CLO Portfolio Analyst. Prior to that, he served on the reporting, operations, and relationship management teams at US Bank. Murray most recently served as an Associate Vice President and CLO Client Service Specialist on the Structured Finance team at Deutsche Bank.

Swadi joins Wilmington as Quantitative Risk Analyst lead and will assist the firm's analytics team in building out compliance models -- utilizing her 16 years of experience developing statistical financial models focused on analyzing asset performance and risk exposure for structured finance products. Previously, she served as a Senior Analyst in Data Management & Quantitative Analysis at BNY Mellon.

"Due to Richard Britt's leadership efforts, we have been able to make several strategic talent acquisitions to complement our growing team and demonstrate our continued commitment to this market," said Medita Vucic, Head of Loan Market Solutions at Wilmington Trust. "We have a team committed to client success and are looking forward to Michael, Ryan, and Madhura adding to our considerable efforts."

Wilmington Trust's CLO & Loan Administration division is an extension of Wilmington Trust's Loan Agency and Structured Finance businesses, leveraging automated technology to enhance the accuracy and delivery of critical reporting and data to loan market participants.

The Wilmington Trust team has received multiple industry recognitions, including being named a top three trustee for CLOs worldwide by Asset-Backed Alert after ending 2021 with a $67 billion count, up 56.4% in issuance since 2020.

To learn more about Wilmington Trust's services, visit the firm's CLO Trustee, Borrowing Base & Loan Administration Services page.

