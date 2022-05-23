i80 Group Receives $750 Million Capital Commitment From New Strategic Partner

Capital will be deployed to finance the growth of later-stage technology companies

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- i80 Group ("i80"), a leading investment firm that specializes in partnering with venture-backed and growth technology companies, today announced that it has received a $750 million capital commitment from a new strategic partner. i80 will focus on deploying the capital to help later-stage technology companies scale their businesses and fuel their long-term growth.

Since inception, i80 Group has served as a strategic capital partner to technology companies in the earlier stages of their lifecycles due to a persistent lack of efficient capital available to these companies. The firm provides bespoke credit solutions that are designed to scale with a company's accelerating growth plans, thereby enabling founders and investors to retain greater ownership while extending the runway to the next financing round, and typically substantially higher valuations.

Leveraging its deep industry expertise and proven track record of investing in premier technology companies, i80 is strategically positioned to provide companies in the later stages of their development with an array of tailored credit solutions to help them continue advancing through critical growth milestones.

Marc Helwani, Founder and CIO at i80 Group, said, "We are committed to providing best-in-class technology companies, regardless of whether they are in the early or later stages of their lifecycles, with access to flexible capital solutions that will enable them to rapidly grow their businesses. Our mission is to be seen not just a capital partner, but a strategic business partner that is uniquely positioned to help them achieve their long-term objectives. This new capital commitment is a significant step forward in enabling us to accomplish this goal while continuing to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to our investors."

Over the past six years, i80 has successfully committed over $1.7 billion in total credit commitments spanning more than 20 technology companies, including Capchase , Divvy , Dragonfly and MoneyLion .

About i80 Group

i80 Group is an investment firm designed to propel the innovation economy forward by empowering growth. The firm provides bespoke financing solutions that are unique to each investment partner's needs. Like the I-80 freeway from which it takes its name, i80 operates at the intersection of Silicon Valley innovation and Wall Street finance. The firm has offices in New York, San Francisco and Montreal. For more information, please visit www.i80group.com .

