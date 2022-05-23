'RIPPED FROM THE HEADLINES': THE CIPHER BRIEF ANNOUNCES THE CYBER INITIATIVE'S GROUP VIRTUAL SPRING SUMMIT

Join top speakers from government and the private sector for the CIG's Spring Summit this Wednesday, May 25 from 10a – 4p ET, focusing on cybersecurity issues ripped straight from today's headlines.

ATLANTA, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cyber Initiatives Group announces the Spring Cyber Summit. This non-partisan series of conversations among cyber leaders from the public and private sectors features a broad range of cyber expertise and perspective on issues ranging from what's on the NSA's radar to securing the weakest link when it comes to managing third-party risk. Some of cybersecurity's greatest minds will interact to build a deeper understanding of present threats and responses.

Co-hosted by Cipher Brief CEO and Publisher Suzanne Kelly and Matt Hayden, former Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security for Cyber, Infrastructure, Risk and Resilience, the summit features: NSA Director of Cybersecurity Rob Joyce, former Executive Director of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission Mark Montgomery, Silverado Executive Chairman Dmitri Alperovitch, Mandiant CEO Kevin Mandia, former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.), former PDDNI The Hon. Susan Gordon and other leading experts from the private sector.

The Cyber Initiatives Group (CIG) is an organization of cyber leaders with deep public and private sector experience who work together toward a more secure cyber future.

Register at www.cyberinitiativesgroup.com

About The Cipher Brief:

The Cipher Brief is the only media outlet focused exclusively on bringing you a higher level of confidence around national security events via news, analysis, and interviews with government and private sector leaders.

http://www.thecipherbrief.com

www.cyberinitiativesgroup.com

Media Contact:

Erika Hipkins

ehipkins@thecipherbrief.com

719-534-3994

View original content:

SOURCE The Cipher Brief