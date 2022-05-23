Zappos.com Announces Exclusive 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Products as Official Athletic Footwear Provider of the USA Games

As Platinum Sponsor, the company has partnered with seven of its top brands to deliver unique quality products available to both athletes and fans

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zappos.com, the experiential e-commerce and customer service company, launched its exclusive products for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games including designs from Reebok, UGG®, Crocs, BILLY Footwear, Brooks, Asics, and SOREL. The products are now available for purchase to all fans on Zappos.com and will also be available in-person at the USA Games this June for athletes and spectators.

Zappos will support the organization's Healthy Athletes initiative, consisting of on-site activations at the USA Games to provide free health examinations to all participating athletes in a fun, stigma-free environment. To celebrate completion of five out of seven Healthy Athletes screenings, participants will get to select a free pair of shoes of their choice from Zappos' 2022 Special Olympics USA Games designs.

Products available include:

Reebok Nanoflex Parafit TR SO

UGG ® Sport Yeah Special Olympics USA Games

Crocs Classic Clog with Special Olympics USA Games Jibbitz™

Crocs Jibbitz ™ Special Olympics USA Games 5pk

BILLY Street Special O

Brooks Ghost 14 with Special Olympics USA Games socks

Asics Gel-Excite 9 with Special Olympics USA Games laces

SOREL Explorer Blitz™ Stride Strap

"We are honored to partner with the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games as well as collaborate with our brands on products and designs to better fit each athlete's needs," said Dana Zumbo, Business Development Manager at Zappos Adaptive. "Our mission at Zappos Adaptive is to provide functional and fashionable products to make life easier for all, and we can't wait to bring this to life in an in-person activation at the USA Games."

As part of its platinum sponsorship, Zappos has created a one-of-a-kind experiential retail space within the USA Games' Fan Zone to highlight and display the unique products. In addition to purchasing the products on-site in Orlando, visitors will be able to experience Zappos' daily activations bringing fun and engaging activities inclusively designed for people of all abilities. The activations will range from the original Big Piano™, to a Bubble Zone, and an interactive Digital Wall.

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is expected to bring together over 5,500 athletes and coaches from 63 U.S. and Caribbean delegations, and more than 125,000 spectators across seven days of games. The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Orlando, Florida from June 5-12.

For more information and to purchase the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games products, please visit https://www.zappos.com/e/special-olympics .

About Zappos.com

Established in 1999, Zappos.com is a leading customer service company and innovator in online retail, company culture, and organizational evolution. Specializing in shoes, clothing, and more, Zappos WOWs customers through its legendary 365-day return policy, free shipping, and 24/7 friendly service. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

About Zappos Adaptive

The Zappos Adaptive mission is to provide functional and fashionable products to make life easier. Zappos Adaptive is an online shopping experience offering clothing and shoes from innovative brands with unique features that address a variety of needs.

About the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is scheduled for June 5-12, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Jersey Mike's Subs is the Presenting Partner and Walt Disney World Resort is host. During this magical week, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will travel to Florida to unite in one of the country's most cherished sporting events. The USA Games is hosted once every four years and showcases 20 Olympic-style team and individual sports and 30 events throughout the week including forums and VIP receptions. Website: www.2022usagames.org

About Special Olympics Healthy Athletes® Program

Special Olympics Healthy Athletes® Program, made possible by the Golisano Foundation, and in the United States in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, provides health screenings to people with IDD throughout the world as part of Special Olympics Healthy Communities®. Since 1997, Healthy Athletes® has delivered over 2 million free health screenings, trained upwards of 300,000 health and wellness students and professionals on how to treat people with intellectual disabilities and reduces the need for urgent referrals. The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Healthy Athletes® Experience is presented by Orlando Health, and supported by Zappos, as well as hundreds of health care volunteers. The program will deliver upwards of 12,000 free health screenings in 7 health disciplines to the over 4,000 athletes attending the USA Games.

