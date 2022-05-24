4A's Board of Directors Names Sharon Napier Board Chair with First Majority Female Board Leadership in Organization's History

The latest appointments reflect the organization's ongoing commitment to diversity within its board representation.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4A's (American Association of Advertising Agencies), a membership-based U.S. trade association for the advertising and marketing communications industry, announced changes to its National Board of Directors. The officers who have been selected by the Board's Nominating Committee include C-Suite leaders from member agencies of all sizes and disciplines, who have demonstrated their commitment to serving the best interests of the 4A's members across the marketing industry.

Sharon Napier, Executive Chair and Founder of Partners + Napier, a Project Worldwide agency, has been named the new 4A's Board Chair, (a two-year term), a post previously held by Barry Wacksman, Chair and Co-Founder Proto, who remains on the Board as past Chair. Napier has been a Director since 2005 and for the past four years, has served as Co-Vice Chair of the Board and was previously Secretary-Treasurer.

Added Sharon Napier, Executive Chair & Founder, Partners + Napier, "I've always believed in the power of creativity to change the world, and the last two years have shown just how powerful agencies can be. Together, we've turned every curveball into an opportunity to help our clients succeed. In this new role, I look forward to furthering the 4A's mission, as we enhance our value for members and drive the industry forward. My many years with the 4A's as a Board and agency member has taught me that when we work together as an industry — we are unstoppable."

Vita Harris, Global Chief Strategy Officer, FCB Global, has been named Co-Vice Chair after joining the Board in early 2021.

Added Vita Harris, "A big thank you to the 4A's for extending this opportunity. I am honored to have been asked to serve our industry in this capacity and I am looking forward to partnering alongside the 4A's Board to do so."

Abbey Klaassen, President, Business Leadership, East Region at dentsu has been re-elected for another one year term as Co-Vice Chair after serving for the past two years in this role. Christine Fruechte, CEO of Colle McVoy, will continue to serve as Secretary-Treasurer.

Furthermore, the 4A's welcomes new Directors to the Board: Christoph Becker, Global Chair of Integration, Edelman (Member-At-Large); Joe Maglio, CEO, McKinney (Member-At-Large); and Aaron Walton, CEO and Founder, Walton Isaacson (Western Region).

"I'm thrilled to partner more closely with Sharon and Vita in their new roles and to continue collaborating with Abbey, Christine and Barry as officers of the Executive Committee of the Board. We're also excited to welcome Christoph, Joe and Aaron - an impressive group of industry leaders who are passionate advocates for the industry. I look forward to working with our entire Board of Directors as we continue our mission to enable members' business transformation with what they need to compete and address the critical challenges and opportunities facing our industry," said 4A's President and CEO, Marla Kaplowitz.

About the 4A's

The 4A's was established in 1917 to promote, advance, and defend the interests of our member agencies, employees and the advertising and marketing industries overall. We empower our members to drive commerce, spark connections, and shape culture through infinite creativity. With a focus on advocacy, talent and the value of creativity and technology to drive business growth and cultural change, the organization serves 600+ member agencies across 1,200 offices, which help direct more than 85% of total U.S. advertising spend. The 4A's includes the 4A's Benefits division, which insures more than 160,000 employees; the government relations team, who advocate for policies to support the industry; and the 4A's Foundation, which advocates for and connects multicultural talent to the marketing industry by fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity and craft to fuel a more equitable future for the industry. To learn more about the 4A's please visit: https://www.4as.org .

