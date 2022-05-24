Everspring Announces New Market Research Partnership with Millsaps College

Everspring will perform market research for Millsaps College's Else School of Management.

CHICAGO and JACKSON, Miss., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of higher education technology and services, announces a new partnership with Millsaps College. Everspring will provide Millsaps with market research to identify growth opportunities for the college's Else School of Management.

Everspring's robust market research and portfolio planning services support universities in assessing current offerings, determining the viability of potential new programs, and identifying qualified groups of prospects for those programs. As a result of Everspring's analyses, universities receive an overview of their place in the market and actionable insights and recommendations based on a range of collected data, labor market forecasts for in-demand skills, and Everspring's industry knowledge.

"We're excited for the fresh perspective Everspring can bring to Millsaps and the Else School to help us identify new opportunities and achieve our goals," said Harvey Fiser, interim dean of the Else School of Management, the Selby & Richard D. McRae Chair of Business Administration and professor of business law. "A big part of the Millsaps mission is to bring innovation and economic progress to our region. Our graduate business programs already play a central role in educating students who go on to become business leaders in the South, and we want to expand that impact."

Currently, the Else School of Management offers three on-ground graduate degrees: an MBA, a Master of Accountancy, and an Executive MBA. With Everspring's market research insights and recommendations, the school is seeking to innovate with alternative program modalities or offerings that will increase enrollments with a diversity of students in Mississippi and beyond, as well as contribute to economic growth in their region.

"Millsaps is a highly respected institution that consistently has been ranked as one of the best values in higher education. Our market research will help them leverage their existing strengths and establish a plan for innovation," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "Many regional private institutions are facing enrollment challenges, and we can help them navigate those challenges to achieve sustainable growth, enabling them to thrive now and into the future."

Located in Jackson, Mississippi, Millsaps College is a privately supported national liberal arts college founded by members of the Methodist Church in 1890. The Else School of Management at Millsaps College offers undergraduate and graduate degrees that provide students the knowledge and skills necessary to make the most of their careers. Through experiential learning, professional development, and individualized attention, the Else School of Management transforms students into leaders who positively impact their communities. For more information, visit millsaps.edu/graduate-school .

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and service solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

