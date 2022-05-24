Hyundai Transys Exhibits Future Mobility Seat Concept's Eco-friendly Circular Design at Milan Design Week

Mobility seat concept utilizes sustainable, innovative materials, reflecting Hyundai Transys' eco-friendly development philosophy and support of a circular economy

By showing the seat concept at Milan Design Week, Hyundai Transys aims to highlight the spatial design potential of future mobility, such as autonomous vehicles

Through partnerships, Hyundai Transys will also display eco-friendly lifestyle goods for future mobility experiences

SEOUL, South Korea, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Transys, the global auto parts manufacturer and Hyundai Motor Group affiliate, will display its innovative future mobility seat concept at Spazio Lineapelle at Palazzo Gorani during Milan Design Week, June 6–12, in Milan, Italy.

First unveiled at the Lineapelle 2022 international leather fair in February, Hyundai Transys' innovative color-materials-finish (CMF) seat concept embodies the design-centric company's eco-friendly development philosophy, usage of upcycled materials and focus on future mobility solutions.

Under the theme of 'Shift to Regenerative Mobility,' Hyundai Transys worked with Lineapelle to use upcycled leather and other sustainable materials made by Italian manufacturers Dani S.P.A., Manifattura di Domodossola and Dyloan as well as Korean suppliers Dual and ATKO Planning.

By showing the CMF concept at Milan Design Week — the world's most important design fair — Hyundai Transys aims to highlight not only seat design but also the new lifestyle experience that will be possible in future electric autonomous vehicles.

"At Hyundai Transys, we are aiming to expand our capabilities to various mobility solutions beyond automobiles, and developing methods to minimize waste and recycle materials that are used to provide the most pleasant experience inside future mobilities," said Sung-kyung Hong, Design Team Leader at Hyundai Transys. "With this CMF concept, we show how eco-friendly, ethically sourced materials can be applied beautifully in an autonomous driving mobility space, which will become an everyday place in our lives that bears little resemblance to conventional car interiors."

Hong added, "At Lineapelle 2022, our concept generated much more interest than we expected. At Milan Design Week, even more people will get a glimpse of what's possible in future mobility spaces."

Through the project, Hyundai Transys has showcased its vision to become a future mobility space design company beyond designing mobility seats by introducing various amenities that can provide more comfort to passengers, such as cushions, travel bags, slippers and blankets.

Also, Hyundai Transys will display lifestyle goods made in collaboration with next-generation designers from South Korea's leading design school, Hongik University. Through the 'From Mobility to Lifestyle Space Project,' the company aims to create new value by upcycling left-over leather materials from the CMF concept, and regenerating them into creative lifestyle goods for entertainment, smart work and wellness. Ultimately, Hyundai Transys seeks to lead the industry towards more sustainable and creative use of materials for future mobility.

Hyundai Transys' participation in Milan Design Week demonstrates the company's 'eco-friendly circular design' philosophy.

Both the CMF concept and the university collaboration project focused on eco-friendly, ethical leather material production and waste reduction. The CMF concept used regenerated tanned leathers in the seat sections and woven leathers in the seatback bolsters, giving a different textural twist while minimizing leather waste from the cutting process. Leather scraps were ground to powder and regenerated into yarn, which was later combined with yarn made from recycled PET bottles to create a unique regenerated fabric for the flooring.

Hyundai Transys minimizes its environmental impact by reducing waste, transitioning to reusable energy and developing eco-friendly products based on its vision 'Transformation to Sustainable Mobility.' Its CMF concept is an important step toward aligning its product offerings with Hyundai Motor Group's vision of clean mobility and the goal to achieve carbon neutrality.

More information on the exhibition is available on Hyundai Transys website (www.hyundai-transys.com/en/milandesignweek).

About Hyundai Transys

Hyundai Transys is an innovative technology company specializing in automotive seating and powertrains that aims to be a key supplier in the new mobility industry. The company has 30 sites across 10 countries, with over 9,100 employees worldwide. In 2021, Hyundai Transys ranked 34th by Automotive News magazine among global auto parts manufacturers based on sales revenue. https://www.hyundai-transys.com/en/main.do.

