Glenn Rudin shares branding and messaging advice in entertaining rhymes

For small business owners, students and others in these challenging times.

EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn Rudin has had a long career in marketing, sales and product development and enjoys expressing his creativity. He is also a branding expert who helps people find their authentic message. Rudin wanted his first book to be much more creative than simply offering branding and messaging tips, so he decided to create a fully illustrated, colorful rhyming business book for adults.

Front book cover of A Brand in Your Hand (PRNewswire)

Introducing the First Rhyming, Full Color Guide to Branding and Messaging

His debut book, A Brand In Your Hand: A Simple Guide to Defining You or Your Business to the World, was just released and is launching on May 24, 2022.



"Did you ever think about creating a brand?

Well, maybe you've got it right there in your hand.

If the answer is yes, then please read this book.

I think you'll be happy you gave it a look."

A Brand in Your Hand is filled with clever rhymes and information on personal branding, messaging, audience development, elevator pitches and more. The wildly creative, full color illustrations inside the book are memorable and inspirational. This book includes 5 interactive charts and a 28-page journal for keeping notes on business ideas and inspirations as readers go on their own branding journey.

"Glenn's 'the guy' who knows a thing or two about branding. Check out his fun and practical insights in A Brand In Your Hand."

— Ramon Ray, Brand Ambassador, Founder of Smart Hustle.com

Glenn Rudin consults with and speaks to business owners, entrepreneurs, universities and students to help them better understand how to create and deliver their messages to potential customers or employers.

For more information, please visit www.ABrandInYourHand.com.

Book Details:

102 Pages Suggested retail:

5 Interactive Charts * $24.99 Hardcover

21 Full Color Drawings * ISBN - 978-1-7369964-0-9

28-Page Journal * $9.99 eBook

Available as a Hardcover and eBook * ISBN - 978-1-7369964-1-6

Available now on Amazon; coming soon to BN.com and bookstores

Always Been Creative Press

New York, NY

