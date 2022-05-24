Kinetik and Tachyus Sign Agreement to Deploy Aurion to Monitor, Model and Report Carbon Emissions

HOUSTON , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetik, the largest midstream operator in the Delaware Basin, and Tachyus Corporation, a leader in digital transformation, today announced an agreement to implement Aurion, which will be used to estimate, model, forecast and report carbon emissions in Kinetik's operations.

"We look forward to integrating the Aurion platform within our day-to-day operations. We see enhanced carbon accounting and the ability to frequently model and report our GHG emissions as essential in achieving both our long-term net zero goals and the emission-related targets included in our Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework published earlier this week," said Jamie Welch, President and CEO of Kinetik.

"We are excited about today's announcement and to partner with Kinetik. Aurion will help Kinetik report emissions to the EPA, and more importantly, allow them better forecast the impact of future operational decisions and be a critical solution used to achieve its net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goal," said Matt Elbert, Tachyus' Chief Revenue Officer.

About Kinetik

Kinetik is a fully integrated, pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation operating in the Delaware Basin. Kinetik is headquartered in Houston and Midland, Texas, providing comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water.

A link to the aforementioned Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework can be found here.

About Tachyus

Born in Silicon Valley, Tachyus Corporation brings a pragmatic approach to the energy transition by combining traditional reservoir modeling, data physics and artificial intelligence. Aurion is Tachyus' platform to estimate, model, forecast and report Carbon Emissions in oil and gas operations.

