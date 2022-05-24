U-Haul of Rose City to Add U-Box Warehouse with Abutting Property

TYLER, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Until recently, U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rose City lacked the space to expand operations. But thanks to the acquisition of an abutting 8.48-acre property, U-Haul® will add a new U-Box® portable storage container warehouse.

Purchase of the former Walmart®-anchored site at 303 N. Northwest Loop 323 will provide space to store several hundred U-Box containers, enabling U-Haul to serve more customers and meet increased demand for its moving and storage products in the region.

U-Haul acquired the 89,860-square-foot property on May 11.

Warren Iles, U-Haul Company of Northern Louisiana president whose region includes eastern Texas, said his team is working closely with tenants operating at the business complex. These tenants, which include Dirt Cheap Discount Store and American Freight Furniture and Mattress, will remain indefinitely.

"Home to the University of Texas at Tyler, this city sees a lot of fluctuation when it comes to population," Iles said. "U-Box containers provide a convenient, flexible and secure way to ship and store belongings. This option has become very popular with students. An increased demand for our U-Box containers meant we needed extra space to address a clear need."

U-Haul has been serving customers at 411 N. Northwest Loop 323 since 2016.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rose City at (903) 939-2913 for storage inquiries. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. To reserve rental equipment, visit uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

With 257 cubic feet of space and one-ton capacity, U-Box containers are delivered to and picked up at your door, can be packed on your timeframe and are placed in a secure warehouse until you are ready to retrieve your belongings.

"This is an exciting expansion for U-Haul," Iles added. "Our customers are seeking flexibility and that's what U-Box containers provide."

Iles said the expansion will lead to several new jobs at the store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within Tyler. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

Acquisition the former Walmart property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

U-Haul dealers in and around Tyler are also available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and their time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

