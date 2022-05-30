InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Leaf Collecting Apparatus (TNO-111)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to crunch and bag piles of leaves," said an inventor, from Kaplan, La., "so I invented the BIG RED. My design would increase efficiency and it would help to prevent wasted space in filled leaf bags."

The invention provides a convenient method of collecting and reducing a quantity of yard leaves. In doing so, it ensures that the collection bag remains open while working. It also saves time and effort and it reduces the number of yard maintenance bags needed. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, landscapers, gardeners, contractors, etc. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TNO-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

