MTN DEW® and Hooters Join Forces To Reward the Ultimate Wingman With Wingman Wednesday Combo Deal and Epic Summer Sweeps

Fans Can Come to Hooters With Their Wingman and Buy a MTN DEW x Wings Combo To Get One Free for Their BFF and a MTN DEW Commemorative Cup Plus a Chance To Enter To Win the Ultimate Wingman Weekend Getaway

ORLANDO, Fla., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone has their go-to wingman, their co-pilot of adventures - whether it's a loyal bestie, lifelong partner, or favorite fishing buddy - and MTN DEW and Hooters have teamed up to reward them all.

MTN DEW and Hooters are teaming up to reward the ultimate BFF pair with a one-day BOGO deal to celebrate the launch of the DEW x Hooters Wingman Weekend Sweepstakes, open now through July 23. (PRNewswire)

On June 1, in honor of the first ever Wingman Wednesday, DEW has partnered with Hooters on a buy 10 get 10 boneless wings offer at all 300+ Hooters stores to celebrate the launch of the DEW x Hooters Wingman Weekend Sweepstakes. The world-famous boneless wings can be washed down with an ice-cold MTN DEW in a collectible "wingman cup." While fans will have to take flight (plane optional) to Hooters tomorrow to grab the BOGO deal, the DEW commemorative cup will be available through July 23, while supplies last at participating locations.

Fans can enter the DEW x Hooters Wingman Weekend Sweepstakes through July 23 by scanning the code in-store or visiting DewWingmanWeekend.com for a chance to win one of three epic getaway weekends for them and their wingman including:

Hook The Big One in Clearwater Beach, Florida with an epic chartered fishing trip, $1,500 gift card, and more

Takeoff with MTN DEW x Hooters in Las Vegas, Nevada with a two-night stay in a luxury hotel, $2,000 gift card, and a once-in-a-lifetime aerial combat experience at Sky Combat Ace

Charge Your Engines in Bristol, Tennessee at the ultimate race weekend with a pair of tickets in a skybox suite for two races, a pre-race pit stop tour, $2,000 gift card and more

"Summer is about embarking on adventures with your favorite copilot and we're here to give fans another reason to get together starting with MTN DEW and Hooters wings with their wingman," said Chauncey Hamlett, VP and CMO of PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division). "We know DEW Nation rolls deep and enjoys pushing the boundaries with new thrilling experiences, and we're ready to take it to the next level with the opportunity to win once-in-a-lifetime escapes with their go-to wing-person."

"As the original American wing joint, we're ecstatic to partner with MTN DEW to reward fans of Hooters wings with the opportunity to experience new adventures with their buddy," said Bruce Skala, Hooters of America senior vice president of marketing. "Our fans displayed the ultimate wingman mentality by showing tremendous support for Hooters during the pandemic. This collaboration allows us to return the favor and satisfy their cravings, whether it's enjoying our world-famous wings, MTN DEW or memorable trips with a best friend."

Fans can visit DewWingmanWeekend.com for more information and the official rules.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR, new MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 410 Hooters restaurants in 38 states and 24 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then, millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun, and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters, visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters , facebook.com/hooters , instagram.com/hooters, or on Snapchat at " hooters ."

