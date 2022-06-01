ASTRA EXPLORATION APPOINTS NIKKI MCEACHNIE AS MANAGER OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, MARKETING & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV: ASTR) ("Astra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Nikki McEachnie has been appointed as Manager of Investor Relations, Marketing & Business Development.

Ms. McEachnie brings 7 years of experience to the Company in Marketing, & Investor Relations, specifically in the mining sector. Most recently she served as Manager of Investor Relations & Director of Corporate Communications for Talisker Resources.

Brian Miller, CEO of Astra Exploration, commented:

"Ms. McEachnie's appointment is another example of Astra's commitment to building an industry-leading team comprised of accomplished professionals with a demonstrated history of creating value. Astra's reach in the institutional and retail investor space will be greatly expanded through Nikki's network, and her reputation for quality work and organized execution is exactly what we seek at Astra. This is a very exciting development for the Company."

Stock Option Grant & Remuneration:

In relation to Ms. McEachnie's appointment and accordance with its stock option plan, the Company has granted a total of 150,000 stock options ("Options") exercisable at a price of $0.25 each for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. The Options will vest according to the following schedule: 1/3 at 3 months, 1/3 at 18 months, and 1/3 at 36 months. The Options are subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies and regulations.

Ms. McEachnie will provide consulting services through her company 504 Capital Ltd for a term of 12 months, at the end of which the parties may choose to renew. Neither Ms. McEachnie or 504 Capital Ltd currently own any interest in Astra either directly or indirectly. As compensation, Astra will pay $5,000 upon signing and a monthly fee of $10,000.

PDAC 2022 Participation:

Astra will be attending The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) In-Person Convention hosted in Toronto, Canada from June 13th-15th. Visit us in the Investors Exchange at Booth 3316.

About the Company

Astra Exploration Inc. is an exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC. Astra is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of epithermal gold-silver properties in Chile and is building a portfolio of high-quality projects. Astra's current focus is the development of the Pampa Paciencia Project.

