DAN HUGHES NAMED AS FACTS NATIONAL SALES DIRECTOR

LINCOLN, Neb., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FACTS, a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), today announced the appointment of Dan Hughes as national sales director, K–12, effective June 1. Hughes most recently served as FACTS' regional director, east region.

"Dan is a true champion for FACTS' mission and has years of first-hand knowledge of the K–12 market in which we operate. He has a strong vision for the future of FACTS and the leadership skills necessary to help his team reach new heights, which makes him an ideal fit for this role," said Scott Spethman, president of FACTS.

Hughes has over 20 years of K–12 sales experience, serving as national sales director at Tuition Management Systems (TMS) for nine years before joining the FACTS team in 2011. Over the last decade, he has led a team of sales representatives in new business development and client retention efforts for K–12 schools across the east coast. Hughes' team has consistently surpassed its goals, demonstrating his commitment to both FACTS and growing as a leader, which he seeks to continue in this new role.

Hughes holds a bachelor's degree in Management from the University of Massachusetts - Dartmouth and a Master of Business Administration from Nichols College.

"It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead this team as we continue to retain and grow our business in the private school market. I am eager to tackle challenges and have complete confidence that we have the right teams, talents, priorities, and values in place to achieve even greater success in our goal of elevating the education experience for schools, teachers, and families," said Hughes.

As he looks to the future, Hughes is excited to pursue diversification and growth in the K–12 market. "Innovation is at the heart of FACTS," said Hughes, "and I can't wait to uncover new solutions and opportunities to better serve our schools."

About FACTS

FACTS, a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), is committed to making educational dreams possible for families and students, as well as enhancing the financial stability and affordability of educational institutions. FACTS serves more than 3 million students and families at over 11,500 schools and manages $9 billion in tuition funds annually. FACTS offers a comprehensive suite of services including tuition management, payment processing, financial needs assessment, online application and enrollment, online payment forms, development and advancement tools, student administration software, and a learning management system. FACTS Education Solutions provides meaningful and sustainable professional development services to educators at all grade levels through online courses, custom workshops, and leadership coaching. For more information, visit FACTSmgt.com.

