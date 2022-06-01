Hyland's Naturals CEO, Will Righeimer, Leads VMS Launch with New Organic and Vegan Gummy Supplements

New Line of Preventative Health Supplements Marks Hyland's Naturals Global VMS Expansion

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland's Naturals, a leading consumer health company, today unveiled its lineup of new premium gummies in the vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS) category. Consisting of four new preventative health supplements, Hyland's Naturals organic and vegan gummies for adults and children harness nature's best ingredients and are formulated to target specific health goals, ranging from immune support and stress relief to digestive health. The products are launching in over 15,000 retail locations, six countries, and all major e-commerce sites this quarter.

"Hyland's Naturals has been a trusted wellness brand with families for more than a century, and we're thrilled to now offer customers our high-quality gummy supplements for preventative health," said Will Righeimer, CEO of Hyland's Naturals. "Not only do our gummy supplements taste delicious, but they are also manufactured in the USA to ensure the highest level of safety and quality for our consumers."

Since Righeimer joined the company in March 2021, he has led a shared journey to provide Hyland's Naturals customers and retailers the category leadership and product innovation they have wanted from the Hyland's Naturals brand, while continuing to surge ahead of the competition to capture #1, #2 and #3 brand category leadership positions. Righeimer previously served as President and Global GM at Mars, Inc., overseeing the global health and wellness division.

Righeimer is currently overseeing a comprehensive brand refresh, along with Annie Chen, Hyland's Naturals' Chief Marketing Officer. "Annie and her team have incredible thought leadership and alignment with our brand purpose. Their recent rebranding honors the Hyland's Naturals iconic history while also giving it a more modern look and feel based on insights from the brand's core consumers and retailers," Righeimer said.

The entrance into VMS with Hyland's Naturals gummies marks the first of many exciting product launches under the new Hyland's Naturals brand. As part of the company's product innovation strategy, Hyland's Naturals will be introducing over 20 new dietary supplements and topical skincare products in the next year, primarily in the pediatric, general wellness and women's health categories.

As part of its brand promise, Hyland's Natural's products always strive to be as natural as possible, using clean ingredients and avoiding synthetic or artificial additives. The new Hyland's Naturals gummies fulfill this brand promise and are vegan, pectin-based, free of the top nine major allergens, gluten free, and contain no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. Further, the Hyland's Naturals brand specializes primarily in organic formulas that are made with pure and quality ingredients. All the company's products are made in the USA in NSF certified and cGMP facilities and tested with third party labs to ensure safety and quality.

Hyland's Naturals Organic Elderberry Plus

Delivers daily immune support with organic Black Elderberry, Vitamin C and Zinc.

Hyland's Naturals Kids Organic Elderberry Plus

Delivers daily immune support with organic Black Elderberry, Vitamin C and Zinc.

Hyland's Naturals Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Blast

Supports digestive health with the power of antioxidants from apple cider vinegar, within a great-tasting gummy.

Hyland's Naturals Stress Busters

Crafted with L-Theanine, Lemon Balm and Chamomile to provide a non-drowsy solution to help quiet the mind for ample relaxation or focus.

Consumers are invited to follow along and join the brand conversation on Instagram at @HylandsNaturals. For more information on these products please visit www.hylands.com.

About Hyland's Naturals®

Hyland's Naturals is a leading consumer health company with more than a century of history making high quality products to help people live healthier and happier lives. With a trusted brand, rich history, and highly engaged associates, we proudly lead several consumer categories across children's and adult's health with over 75% of our sales from product lines that hold #1 or #2 market share in their categories. Our new state-of-the-art, FDA-regulated and cGMP compliant facility produces millions of the world's best-loved products each month that are sold in more than 15 countries and can be found in every major retailer in the United States. At the core of the Hyland's Naturals business is our mission to create natural wellness products that empower people and pets to live healthier and happier lives. We operate each day based on our five core values of Quality, Integrity, Passion, Innovation and Accountability which is brought to life every day through our dedicated employees. Hyland's Naturals is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information about us, please visit www.hylands.com.

