Legal & Business Outsourcing Leader Integreon Selects Iris® Powered by Generali to Expand its Cyber Incident Response Services

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris") today announced that Integreon has selected their OnWatch® platform to provide identity and credit monitoring to their legal and corporate client base. Partnering with Iris® expands Integreon's capabilities and rounds out their competitive cyber incident response (CIR) solution.

Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris, commented on the news, "From the first meeting with Integreon, we knew this was a partnership with tight synergies between our teams. Integreon's services dovetail nicely with the capabilities of our Iris OnWatch® platform. Companies, like Integreon, are looking for differentiating services like our ScamAssist® protection offering in addition to our best-in-class monitoring and resolution services to give their clients peace of mind – and Iris does just that."

Integreon will be offering four levels of Iris services to their client base. The services vary from a basic package that has Iris' leading Identity Theft Resolution and ScamAssist® services to a more comprehensive identity and credit monitoring offering. These four packages were crafted to give Integreon's customers the flexibility to choose services tailored to the specific needs of their business and employees.

Integreon's extensive experience handling protected personal data has yielded a highly efficient cyber incident response-specific process that enables them to accurately estimate the cost and timeframe for completion—from data mining through to breach notification and now, ongoing credit monitoring. Their approach reflects thousands of successfully completed projects across an array of industries, including healthcare, technology, retail, finance, and telecom, to name a few.

"Our team of experts and tech-enabled cyber incident response process are second to none," commented Jamie Berry, EVP and Business Head, Cyber and Litigation Services. "Putting this last piece of the CIR puzzle in place with a partner that also has a client-first culture and commitment to quality is game changing. We look forward to working with Iris and continuing to be the change agents in the market."

Ms. Schaffer concluded, "An often-unsaid part of what makes Iris an ideal partner is our ability to offer flexible and customizable solutions that are uniquely aligned with the strategies and objectives of our clients. Our services can be incorporated into a new client's ecosystem quickly and efficiently – allowing them to get ahead of fraudsters and scammers looking to steal their users' identities. As an example, the custom gating solution we built for Integreon accommodated seven unique requests that helped them achieve their goals for enhancing their customer activation and client reporting processes."

Integreon will begin offering Iris services to its customers this month and their users can learn more about the offerings by visiting: https://bit.ly/3MTUHyw

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris® is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, offering always-available identity resolution experts (real people available 24/7/365) and tech-forward solutions that uncomplicate the protection process. Today, understanding that victimization has no geographical boundaries, we've got a solution no matter your customers' coordinates.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/.

About Integreon

Integreon is the trusted, global provider of legal and business outsourced services to corporations and law firms seeking to expand their capabilities and transform their performance. The company's 3,500+ professionals provide expert support across a range of managed services—from legal and regulatory to creative design, content delivery and administrative support. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers round-the-clock service in 50+ languages and is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility and efficiency to drive business performance. Integreon is owned by EagleTree Capital, a leading New York-based private equity firm that has invested approximately $2.7 billion of equity capital since inception.

For more information about Integreon's range of services, email info@integreon.com, visit www.integreon.com and follow Integreon at LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

