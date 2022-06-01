Mapbox and General Motors Speak at Informa AutoTech Detroit

SAN FRANCISCO and DETROIT, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapbox and General Motors (NYSE:GM) today announced that it will speak, sponsor, and host a virtual booth at Informa AutoTech Detroit, hosted by Wards Intelligence. GM and Mapbox will present how their collaboration is accelerating the pace of innovation for navigation and infotainment, and how the Mapbox platform supports GM's commitment to delivering best-in-class customer experiences throughout a vehicle's lifetime.

WHO: Alex Barth, VP of Automotive at Mapbox and Matt Joshua, VP of Infotainment

Strategy at GM will present at Informa AutoTech Detroit.



WHAT: Fireside Chat: The making of Maps+: Accelerating Innovation



GM and Mapbox have collaborated on Maps+ to introduce a ground-breaking delivery

concept for navigation. Maps+ is an example of how GM is supporting its growth strategy

by innovating its digital offerings and subscription services, and making their customers'

ownership experience better over time by upgrading capabilities they did not previously

have at the time of purchase. The speakers will discuss the genesis of Maps+, the

strategic importance of a deeply integrated, continuously evolving navigation experience

and lift the curtain on where Maps+ will go next.



WHEN: Informa AutoTech Detroit Conference: June 8-9, 2022

Mapbox and GM Presentation: June 8, 2022, 4:15 p.m. ET in Sapphire and Ruby rooms



WHERE: Suburban Collection Showplace

46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48374

To attend the event, please visit the registration page here.

