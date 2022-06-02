Ambri Announces Its Innovation Hub - Expanding Manufacturing Capacity with New Facility in Massachusetts, a Major Milestone in Its Commercialization

New facility more than triples manufacturing footprint, growing and further establishing base of operations and innovation



MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambri, provider of long-duration Liquid Metal™ battery energy storage systems, announced the expansion of its manufacturing capacity at a new facility in Milford, Massachusetts, marking the most recent step in commercializing its products. The new facility, Ambri's Innovation Hub, enables the company to significantly broaden its manufacturing operations as it continues to grow in size and scope and makes measurable progress in bringing its battery systems to commercial markets. The facility will also be home to an expanded R&D lab and host an on-site Ambri pilot system.

"This exciting next step in commercialization marks a major moment for our company and its future," said Adam Briggs, Chief Commercial Officer at Ambri. "Expanding our operations makes it possible for us to continue to innovate and produce with the speed and the scale needed to deliver quality, cutting-edge products that meet the growing demands for safe and affordable long-duration energy storage. It also further establishes the U.S. — and Massachusetts more specifically — as the hub of our operations and innovation. That means creating American jobs, supporting local economies, and strengthening domestic supply chains — all things that will be critically important as the industry matures."

Ambri's new facility, measuring 140,000 square feet, will more than triple the size of Ambri's current manufacturing footprint and allow for a production capacity of 200,000 battery cells per year that will be installed into systems for customers starting in 2023. The new facility is expected to support up to 200 jobs and is estimated to be at full volume production in 2024.

Ambri's Liquid Metal™ battery technology solves the world's biggest energy problems – fundamentally changing the way power grids operate by increasing the contribution from renewable resources and reducing the need to build traditional power plants. Ambri's long-duration energy storage solution is built for daily cycling – even in extreme, harsh environments. With a lifespan of 20+ years with minimal fade, Ambri systems are not only extremely reliable but also safe, as Ambri systems do not produce or emit any gases and there is no possibility for thermal runaway. For more information visit: www.ambri.com.

